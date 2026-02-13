Brian Cashman spoke to the media earlier today where he was asked about whether the Yankees would send Jasson Dominguez down to Triple-A or not.

When answering the question, he noted that there are still plenty of fluid pieces in the air regarding Dominguez’s status, but that he would be best-suited getting everyday reps.

Injuries and other variables could still change whether those everyday opportunities could come at the Major League level or not, but if healthy, it seems he could be ticketed for Scranton.

The Yankees retained both Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger this past offseason, and now Domingiez finds himself in a situation where he could open the year in the Minor Leagues.

READ MORE: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is already hitting the mid-90s with his fastball

Why the Yankees Could Option Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez had a solid rookie season at the plate where he produced a 103 wRC+ and stole 23 bases in 123 games, but his defense and offensive flaws are a bad match for the roster.

The Yankees have opted against using Dominguez in centerfield, his natural position, due to their perception that his defense at the position would be unplayable, a belief that was substantiated by his play in left field.

He produced -7 DRS and -9 FRV across 793 innings in left field, making him one of the worst defensive players in the entire sport.

Dominguez also struggled hitting from the right-handed side, leaving him exposed against lefties which is a flaw shared by multiple starting players on the roster.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brian Cashman also noted that the Yankees are not going pencils down until the trade deadline, so they could still be looking for a true fourth outfielder.

This would likely be a right-handed outfielder, which is the kind of addition which prompted t hat comment, and that likely would not affect Jasson Dominguez’s playing time any further since it’s a role that he can’t play reliably right now.

Oswaldo Cabrera, who can play shortstop, would have an inside track to making the roster because Anthony Volpe is currently on the shelf with an injury and Jose Caballero is the only competent defensive SS on the projected roster.