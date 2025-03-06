Yankees’ Brian Cashman delivers Giancarlo Stanton update

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman offered some clarity on Giancarlo Stanton’s situation Thursday morning, and while there’s finally a timeline for his return to camp, it’s clear that his absence will be an extended one.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Stanton recently underwent a second round of PRP injections in both elbows while in New York and is expected to rejoin the Yankees this weekend. However, Cashman made it clear that Stanton won’t be able to do much in terms of baseball activities for a while, further delaying his path back to the field.

He also stated that surgery would be a “last resort.”

Designated Hitter Spot Up for Grabs

With Stanton sidelined indefinitely, the Yankees now have a decision to make when it comes to the designated hitter role. While his power is still a major weapon, his durability has become a significant concern. The 35-year-old hasn’t played more than 110 games in a season since 2021, and even when he is on the field, his declining on-base percentage has made him a more one-dimensional offensive player.

That leaves the Yankees with some choices to make. They could plug in Trent Grisham, a defensive-first outfielder who lacks Stanton’s power but provides elite glove work. Another option is Ben Rice, a young lefty bat with some real offensive potential. Rice has been knocking on the door for more at-bats, and with the way he’s been swinging the bat this spring, he might be the most intriguing fit.

What the Yankees Are Hoping For

Stanton’s best-case scenario has always been about staying healthy for the second half of the season and, more importantly, the playoffs. Last October, he reminded everyone why the Yankees continue to believe in his bat, delivering a phenomenal postseason performance. If they can get him back and fully functional down the stretch, they’ll take that trade-off.

For now, the Yankees will have to adjust without their biggest power hitter in the lineup. With Opening Day approaching, it’s clear that their plans will require some flexibility, and filling Stanton’s void at DH is just one of many moving pieces.