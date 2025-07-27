Yankees’ biggest weakness is completely destroying their season

The New York Yankees are unraveling, and fast — dropping seven of their last 10 games and losing their grip on a playoff spot.

At 56–48, they now hold just a one-game lead in the Wild Card race and are trending in the wrong direction at the worst time.

Aaron Judge’s elbow injury only deepens the hole, and with the trade deadline looming, urgency has reached a boiling point in the Bronx.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Even with Judge, the Yankees looked flat and flawed

Before Judge was sidelined, the team already looked shaky — lacking the spark or cohesion needed for a serious playoff push.

Their offense was inconsistent, their defense unreliable, and their bullpen routinely cracked in critical moments late in games.

Adding Ryan McMahon provided an instant defensive upgrade at third base, where he’s already flashing elite glove work and quick instincts.

But McMahon alone can’t fix a team this flawed — especially not when the bullpen continues to implode almost nightly.

Yankees bullpen has turned from strength to liability

What was once considered a strength has become a major vulnerability for the Yankees, with the bullpen now carrying a 4.32 ERA.

That mark ranks among the worst in baseball, and the recent trend suggests things are getting worse, not better.

Jonathan Loáisiga owns a bloated 4.78 ERA and hasn’t looked comfortable since returning from injury earlier this year.

Ian Hamilton, once a steady presence, now sports a 4.31 ERA and has lost some of his command and sharpness on the mound.

Luke Weaver opened the season strong but has completely fallen apart, with an ERA of 8.31 across his July appearances.

Watching this bullpen lately feels like watching a dam crack under pressure — and each leak has costly consequences.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cashman’s slow response could prove costly

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman waited too long to address their most glaring issue and is now playing from behind.

While acquiring McMahon and Amed Rosario helped round out the infield, neither move addressed the real fire in the bullpen.

Rosario’s bat brings value against lefties, but his arrival doesn’t solve the team’s growing late-inning pitching nightmare.

The front office can’t afford to be reactive anymore — the next few days will determine the fate of the 2025 season.

The clock is ticking as AL East title slips further away

With a 6.5-game deficit in the American League East, the division now feels more like a pipe dream than a real goal.

The Yankees have to turn their focus toward protecting a Wild Card berth, even if that means sacrificing top prospects for relief help.

The bullpen is bleeding runs, the lineup is without its MVP, and the front office is running out of time and options.

If the Yankees don’t act swiftly, this season could go from disappointing to disastrous in the blink of an eye.