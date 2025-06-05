Yankees’ big-time trade target just went down for 3 months

It’s always best to have more trade targets than not, and the Yankees might’ve just lost one of the better ones that might’ve been available in July.

That path involved bolstering their starting rotation before the trade deadline — a necessity, not a luxury.

Their best option just vanished off the board

The Yankees had been closely monitoring Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez as a potential top-of-the-rotation trade acquisition.

With a 2.82 ERA over 60.2 innings and elite peripheral stats, he looked like the missing piece for October stability.

Lopez ranked in the 86th percentile in chase rate and 90th percentile in hard-hit rate — two metrics that scream postseason-ready.

But now, the Yankees’ top target is off the board for the next 8–12 weeks after suffering a strained right shoulder.

That timeline pushes his potential return dangerously close to the playoffs, and nobody wants to gamble on an injured arm in October.

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Rotation questions remain unanswered

Even with Luis Gil working his way back, the Yankees still don’t have a full picture of their rotation for the second half.

Clarke Schmidt has had flashes of brilliance but continues to wrestle with inconsistency and command issues on the mound.

Will Warren can flash some upside, but there’s too much volatility to rely on him during a high-stakes playoff push.

Ryan Yarbrough has been an unlikely savior, but his profile suggests regression is likely coming sooner than later.

At some point, the magic wears off — and the Yankees can’t afford to bet everything on a temporary streak.

Time to explore Plan B options

With Lopez sidelined, general manager Brian Cashman must now pivot quickly to find the next viable solution.

That probably won’t be a blockbuster arm, but rather a secondary option who can offer stability and quality innings.

Think along the lines of a number-three starter with decent control, who eats innings and keeps the team in games.

The Yankees don’t need an ace — they just need someone who can bridge the gap and provide some rotational glue.

That player might not headline a deadline deal, but it could prove more valuable than an injured star with name recognition.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Contending with other teams in the market

The Yankees aren’t the only team shopping for pitching, and the injury to Lopez will likely spark a mad dash for alternatives.

The market will tighten, prices will rise, and patience will be tested as contenders circle the same few available arms.

Cashman will have to get creative, whether that means identifying an under-the-radar breakout or pushing hard for a controllable veteran.

Either way, the urgency just skyrocketed — and the Yankees are on the clock to reinforce their rotation before it costs them.

READ MORE:

Yankees 0, Guardians 4: Good news and bad news after brutal offensive performance leads to loss



