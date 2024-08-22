Yankees bench veteran utility man and immediately explode

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees rebounded from a tough extra-innings loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday with a dominant performance on Wednesday evening, securing an 8-1 victory.

Yankees’ Offensive Power: Judge and Soto Lead the Charge

The offense delivered nine hits, with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto once again leading the way. The superstar duo combined for eight RBIs and three home runs, showcasing their excellence in a season where either could win the MVP. Judge’s numbers continue to be otherworldly, but Soto is also making a strong case with a .302 batting average and a .433 OBP—figures that could earn him a groundbreaking contract.

The Impact of Benching DJ LeMahieu

It’s hard to ignore the coincidence that the Yankees’ offense exploded with eight runs the moment they benched struggling infielder DJ LeMahieu.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This season, the 36-year-old is hitting .189/.263/.249, with two homers and 24 RBIs. He has a 16.2% strikeout rate, a 9% walk rate, and a 48 wRC+. With a 56% ground ball rate—one of the highest marks of his career—LeMahieu’s age seems to be catching up with him, as his athleticism and slugging metrics have significantly declined.

LeMahieu’s Defensive Value and Offensive Struggles

LeMahieu still offers value as a defensive piece, capable of playing third base, second, and first. The Yankees clearly need his versatility, but his inability to produce offensively in critical moments has seen his numbers deteriorate. Although he is hitting .280 with runners in scoring position, his on-base percentage remains below 30%.

Boone’s Dilemma: Limiting LeMahieu’s Role

Ultimately, manager Aaron Boone can’t justify playing LeMahieu as an everyday starter. Once Jazz Chisholm returns, LeMahieu’s role will likely be limited to less than 50% of games, serving more as a supplementary option to mitigate injury and fatigue in September. This reduced role is likely where he belongs, if not removed from the lineup altogether.

Oswaldo Cabrera: A Better Option

Oswaldo Cabrera is having a better season than LeMahieu, despite still being a below-average offensive player. The 25-year-old switch hitter is batting .248 with a .293 OBP, but his 87 wRC+ is more than 40% better than LeMahieu’s.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Future of DJ LeMahieu: Contract Concerns

It seems age has caught up to LeMahieu, and the Yankees need to adjust accordingly. The more concerning factor is that he is under contract until 2026, with the team owing him $15 million per season over the next two years. This significant financial commitment takes up a chunk of money that could be applied elsewhere.