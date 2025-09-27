Yankees bench red-hot catcher for Saturday’s game

The New York Yankees are rolling into Saturday riding a six-game winning streak, and the stakes could not be higher. With the Baltimore Orioles back in the Bronx for the penultimate game of the regular season, Aaron Boone’s club knows that the margin for error is razor thin. New York sits deadlocked with the Toronto Blue Jays atop the AL East, but Toronto holds the tiebreaker, meaning the Yankees must finish a game clear to bring home the division. Every swing, every pitch, every decision feels like it’s carrying October weight.

Boone tweaks lineup with postseason urgency

Aaron Boone has made it clear he wants the most comfortable version of his lineup against right-handers, and with Tomoyuki Sugano starting for Baltimore, he’s turning back to his preferred formula. But the wrinkle on Saturday comes in the form of Ben Rice, who gets the start behind the plate in place of Austin Wells.

Rice isn’t just a fresh body—he’s been a sparkplug. His versatility at catcher and first base has allowed Boone to juggle pieces without sacrificing production. Inserting him into the two-hole, right behind Trent Grisham, underlines how much Boone trusts his bat in high-leverage games.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wells gets a breather despite hot streak

The decision to sit Austin Wells, at least for a day, raises eyebrows. The young catcher has been red-hot, slashing .421/.476/.526 over the last week and boasting six home runs in his past 30 games.

Just in the last two contests, he’s piled up three hits and driven in a pair of runs. His OPS, now sitting at a respectable .717, reflects his steady climb as he’s slugged 21 homers on the season.

So why give him the day off? The Yankees are threading the needle between riding Wells’ hot bat and preserving his legs for what they hope will be a long October run. Boone is betting on Rice to keep the offense rolling while ensuring Wells is ready for Sunday’s finale—or the postseason cauldron that follows.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Judge, Stanton, and Bellinger anchor the order

The heart of the Yankees’ lineup looks imposing as ever. Aaron Judge slots into the third spot, setting the stage for Cody Bellinger in the cleanup role and Giancarlo Stanton right behind him. Stanton reminded everyone of his October pedigree on Friday night, blasting two towering home runs that jolted Yankee Stadium and served as a not-so-subtle warning to any future playoff opponent.

There’s a thunderstorm in the middle of this lineup—Judge, Bellinger, and Stanton can change a game with a single swing. Boone’s hope is that Rice and Grisham can set the table, forcing Sugano into dangerous situations with runners aboard.

Depth and balance in the lower half

The bottom of the order isn’t short on intrigue either. Jazz Chisholm Jr. provides speed and flair in the sixth spot, while veteran Paul Goldschmidt hits seventh, offering a steady presence with playoff experience. Ryan McMahon at third and Anthony Volpe at shortstop round things out, giving the Yankees both defensive stability and sneaky offensive upside.

What stands out about this lineup is balance. From top to bottom, Boone has constructed a group that mixes power, patience, and contact. There’s no easy inning for opposing pitchers, which is precisely what you want when chasing a division title in the final days of September.

Every decision magnified

At this stage of the season, one managerial call can be the difference between champagne celebrations and a long winter of what-ifs. Boone’s choice to rest Wells in favor of Rice might feel small, but it echoes the broader truth of September baseball: it’s a game of margins. The Yankees are gambling that fresh legs, a powerful bat, and lineup flexibility can push them one game past Toronto. Rice, after all, has considerable offensive upside.

Saturday’s matinee against the Orioles is more than just another game on the schedule—it’s the continuation of a high-wire act. The Yankees’ season is balanced delicately, like a tightrope walker swaying over the crowd. One slip, one misstep, and the race could be lost. But with the lineup they’re rolling out, and with momentum firmly on their side, New York believes the rope is theirs to cross.