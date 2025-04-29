Yankees being cornered into dropping star off-season acquisition down the lineup

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the New York Yankees brought Cody Bellinger into the Bronx, they weren’t chasing guarantees. They were rolling the dice on upside, knowing full well that his bat can either roar like thunder or disappear into a whisper.

This is a guy who’s touched MVP heights and surpassed 40 homers in a season—yet he’s also turned in seasons that make fans wonder if he accidentally swapped his bat for a broomstick.

A Cold Start in Pinstripes

So far in 2025, it’s been more broomstick than boomstick. Bellinger is sputtering out of the gate, carrying a rough 62 wRC+ through 107 plate appearances.

I’m not picking on him. And I think he will end up having a good year.



Cody Bellinger can’t be the three hitter. He’s slugging .315 coming into tonight’s game with a .255 OBP. He’s 100+ PA into the season. He needs to get going now. Until then, lessen his at bat count. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) April 29, 2025

His average sits at .194, and he’s left the yard just twice. That’s not exactly what the Yankees envisioned when they penciled him into the heart of the lineup.

But here’s the kicker: they’re not just playing him—they’re featuring him. Bellinger has hit third in 13 of his 26 starts. That’s a prized real estate in any lineup, usually reserved for your most reliable bat.

For the Yankees, that spot comes sandwiched between Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt—two guys swinging like it’s 2017 again.

Unfortunately, Bellinger’s presence there is more pothole than bridge.

Lineup Math Doesn’t Lie

His 71 wRC+ from the third spot tells a pretty clear story: he’s not producing, and worse, he’s halting momentum. It’s like having a sports car with a flat tire in the middle of a highway. You’re going nowhere fast.

The problem isn’t just that Bellinger is struggling—plenty of stars hit slumps. It’s that he’s struggling in a spot that amplifies every empty at-bat. Each time he steps up between two red-hot bats and fails to cash in, it feels like throwing water on a campfire.

A Better Fit, For Now

This isn’t a call to give up on Bellinger. His track record says he’s capable of snapping out of it, and when he does, he can flip a game on its head. But for now, asking him to be the centerpiece is like asking a guy in a slump to carry the band’s solo. It’s just not the time.

The Yankees need to move Bellinger out of the three hole now, Grisham and Rice can be the 1 and 3 (any order they’d like), Wells can be the 5. — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) April 29, 2025

The Yankees would be wise to slide him down the order—maybe sixth or seventh—and let him find his rhythm without the pressure of being the bridge between their two biggest threats. Right now, it’s about getting out of his own way, and that starts with a new seat at the table.