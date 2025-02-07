Yankees beefing with former second baseman after free agency departure

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees have spent the offseason reshaping their roster, flipping key positions to strengthen their lineup for 2025. One of the biggest changes came at second base, where Jazz Chisholm is expected to take over following the departure of Gleyber Torres. However, the transition wasn’t as smooth as the front office had originally planned.

The Third Base Conflict

After acquiring Chisholm, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed on Thursday night that the team initially wanted Torres to slide over to third base. That plan never materialized because, as Cashman bluntly put it, Torres refused.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“When I acquired Jazz, I acquired Jazz to be our second baseman and move Gleyber [Torres] to third the rest of last year,” Cashman said. “[Manager Aaron Boone] wanted to do it the other way. He moved Jazz to third after we got him and kept Gleyber [Torres] at second because Gleyber didn’t want to move to third and was unwilling.”

That resistance may have played a role in Torres ultimately leaving the Yankees, signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers this offseason.

What Could Have Been

Torres spent years as an offensive spark plug for the Yankees, but his defense at second base was often shaky. His range wasn’t good, and his effort was sometimes questioned. Funny enough, third base may have been a better fit for his skill set long-term, limiting his need to cover as much ground while allowing him to focus on his strong arm.

But Torres viewed himself as a second baseman, and that’s where he wanted to stay. His social media response to Cashman’s comments suggested he wanted to move on from any lingering issues, simply telling his former GM to turn the page.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Yankees Still Looking for More

Despite locking in Chisholm at second, the Yankees aren’t done looking for infield help. Third base remains a bit of a question mark, with DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera all expected to compete for the job. None of them scream “long-term solution,” leaving the door open for another move before Opening Day.

Torres may have been a strong offensive contributor, particularly in the second half of 2024 when he slotted into the leadoff spot, but the Yankees had no interest in bringing him back. Now, they’re focused on finalizing the roster with one last upgrade, potentially putting the finishing touches on what has been an aggressive offseason makeover.