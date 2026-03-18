The spring sun was shining bright on Wednesday as the New York Yankees notched their 15th victory of the Grapefruit League, edging out the Boston Red Sox in a 1-0 pitching duel.

While the scoreboard remained quiet for most of the afternoon, the story of the game was written entirely from the mound. Even with Boston resting several of their primary bats, the efficiency of the New York arms provided a masterclass in run prevention, proving that even in the experimental days of March, the rivalry remains as competitive as ever.

The Ace and the Prodigy

Gerrit Cole took the hill for his spring debut as he recovers from elbow surgery, and he wasted no time reminding everyone why he is the anchor of this rotation when healthy. Watching Cole work is often like seeing a high-performance engine find its rhythm; he touched 99 mph with a fastball that looked effortless. Although he allowed two hits in his lone inning of work, he escaped unscathed, setting a professional tone for the younger arms that followed.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The baton was then passed to Harrison Cohen. Despite being reassigned to minor league camp earlier that morning, Cohen stayed focused, delivering a clean frame of relief before giving way to the afternoon’s standout performer: Carlos Lagrange.

Carlos Lagrange in Spring Training?



4 G | 0.66 ERA | 13.2 IP | 13 SO | 4 BB | 0.73 WHIP

FB average 100.2 mph, topped 103.1 mph?#Yankees #CarlosLagrange pic.twitter.com/WpTMo1ADas — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 18, 2026

If Cole is the established engine, Lagrange is the experimental rocket booster. He spent four innings carving through the Boston lineup, showcasing a triple-digit heater that seems to jump out of his hand.

Lagrange surrendered only two hits and a single walk while racking up four strikeouts. His performance lowered his spring ERA to a microscopic 0.66, reinforcing the growing whispers that he could be a major weapon for the big-league club sooner rather than later.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Bullpen Strength and Offensive Woes

As the game moved into the later stages, the Yankees relied on a trio of relievers to seal the door. Fernando Cruz, Brent Headrick, and Angel Chivilli each contributed a shutout inning, acting like a series of deadbolts on a reinforced door. Their collective precision ensured that the narrowest of leads would hold up until the final out, a testament to the depth the organization is building in the arm barn.

However, the view from the batter’s box was significantly less rosy. The Yankees’ offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm, looking like a group of hikers trying to find a trail in heavy fog. Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr. struggled immensely, combining for six strikeouts in a performance they will likely want to forget.

The lack of contact was jarring, as Giancarlo Stanton managed the only hit of the entire game for the Bronx Bombers. It was a rare day when the bats went cold, but the pitching staff refused to let the effort go to waste.

With Lagrange potentially eyeing a relief role if the rotation remains crowded, the Yankees’ front office has a fascinating puzzle to solve as the regular season approaches.