Yankees badly need 1 thing from their starters if they want to right the ship

The New York Yankees are hanging by a thread, clinging to a half-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.

After losing six of their last seven, one more slip combined with a Guardians win could push them out of postseason position by Saturday night.

This is not the kind of late-summer drama the Yankees were hoping for. Yet here they are—staring at the possibility of watching October from their couches.

Spotlight on Devin Williams, But Not the Whole Story

Yes, much of the spotlight has fallen on Devin Williams and his alarming bullpen struggles.

His ERA is now hovering dangerously close to 6.00, and in recent weeks he has single-handedly unraveled late leads that should have been secured.

But pinning the Yankees’ predicament solely on Williams would be far too convenient. The truth is, their starting rotation has been quietly digging this hole, too.

The Rotation’s Vanishing Act in the Sixth Inning

Baseball researcher Katie Sharp shared a stat that hits harder than a fastball to the ribs: the last Yankees starter to record an out in the sixth inning was Will Warren—on July 30.

Since then, every single MLB team has had at least one starter reach that milestone. Every team… except the Yankees.

The last Yankees starter to record an out in the 6th inning was Will Warren on July 30.



Since that date, every other team has had at least one starter record an out in the 6th inning in a game.

Eight straight games without a starter making it through six innings has put the bullpen in a pressure cooker. They’re not just tired—they’re running on fumes.

Underperformance Across the Board

Max Fried, carrying a 4.74 ERA over his last seven outings, is fighting through his worst stretch in months.

Carlos Rodón’s 4.95 ERA in his last four starts is paired with 15 walks in just 20 innings—a loss of command that’s killing efficiency.

Cam Schlittler hasn’t cleared 5.1 innings in any of his first five starts. Luis Gil is still finding his footing after injury. And Warren, the last man to survive into the sixth, isn’t exactly known for deep outings.

When every starter is handing over the ball before the bullpen has even finished their first cup of sunflower seeds, it’s a recipe for disaster.

The Ripple Effect on the Yankees’ Offense

The Yankees’ offense has the ability to slug its way out of trouble, but they are not exactly consistent. When the rotation forces the bullpen to pitch four-plus innings almost nightly, it tightens the margin for error.

They desperately need someone—anyone—to deliver a six-inning, two-run outing. That alone could give the bullpen breathing room and the offense a fighting chance to play from ahead rather than clawing back.

Because right now, this feels like watching a car try to win a race with the gas tank flashing empty. Eventually, you stall.

Urgency in the Bronx

The calendar says August, but the Yankees are already playing September baseball. Every start matters. Every inning counts. Every arm they burn today is one less they can trust tomorrow.

Unless the rotation can rediscover the art of the quality start, Devin Williams’ struggles might become irrelevant—the Yankees won’t have enough games left to make them matter.

