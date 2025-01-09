Yankees avoid arbitration with key bullpen bounceback candidate

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have significantly improved their bullpen heading into the 2025 campaign. The unit was shallow and a bit unpredictable towards the end of the American League Championship Series and the Fall Classic, but they added some firepower in Devin Williams and Fernando Cruz, exercised Luke Weaver’s club option, and brought back Jonathan Loaisiga.

They will need more men to step up, though. Back in 2022, the Yankees invested important resources to bring in Scott Effross and his unique sidearm style to the Bronx, but injuries have gotten in his way and he hasn’t been able to contribute to the cause.

Effross was one of the Yankees with his 2025 salary up in the air, but he has avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $800,000 contract, per MLB insider Robert Murray.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The right-hander with the funky delivery finally became healthy last year, around the summer, but questions about his stuff arose, and the Yankees preferred to go with other options on their bullpen.

The Yankees would love to have 2022 Effross back in full force, helping the team. That pitcher delivered a 2.54 ERA in 56.2 frames between the Chicago Cubs and the Bombers. Since that season, he has pitched only 3.1 innings, and they came last year.

Effross, at that price, has the potential to be a bargain if he can get close to the level he showcased that year. He is still theoretically in his prime at 31 years old and has a lot to offer if fully healthy.

The Yankees need a reliever who is extremely tough on right-handed hitters, and Effross has that upside.

He will have to compete with a myriad of prospects, non-roster invitees and rehabbing hurlers for a spot on the 26-man roster for Opening Day, though.