Yankees avoid arbitration with $3.6 million deal for rising starting pitcher

The Yankees made another smart offseason move, avoiding arbitration with Clarke Schmidt by signing him to a one-year, $3.6 million deal. For a pitcher with Schmidt’s upside, this is a bargain, especially when factoring in his potential as a long-term asset under team control through 2028.

A Strong Start to 2024

Before injuries derailed his season, Schmidt was proving to be one of the Yankees’ most reliable arms. Over 85.1 innings, he posted a stellar 2.85 ERA with 9.81 strikeouts per nine innings. His ability to limit damage was evident in his 80 percent left-on-base rate, and he managed to generate consistent ground balls with a 40.5 percent rate. Schmidt’s performance showed he has the tools to compete with some of the better middle-of-the-rotation starters in the league.

Schmidt’s Role in a Deep Rotation

Schmidt may not headline the Yankees’ rotation, but on many teams, he’d be a legitimate number two option. His steady presence offers a layer of depth to a Yankees rotation already stacked with top-tier talent. If he can stay on the mound in 2025, he provides the kind of versatility and consistency that can stabilize a rotation riddled with the inevitable bumps and bruises of a long season.

The Health Question

The one caveat with Schmidt is his durability. A significant injury sidelined him for several months in 2024, cutting short what could have been a breakout campaign.

However, his track record when healthy is promising, and the Yankees are betting on his ability to bounce back. If Schmidt can stay off the injured list, his ceiling as a high-end arm becomes much more attainable, potentially giving the Yankees another reliable weapon in their quest for October dominance.

Long-Term Value

Schmidt’s $3.6 million salary for 2025 is a steal considering his production when healthy, and with team control through 2028, the Yankees are in a prime position to benefit from his growth. The combination of affordability, upside, and long-term control makes Schmidt one of the more intriguing pieces in the Yankees’ pitching arsenal.

With a solid track record and the potential for even more, Schmidt has the tools to make 2025 a big year. If the Yankees can get a full, healthy season out of him, this deal will look even better in hindsight.