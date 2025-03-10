Yankees assign top shortstop prospect to Minor League camp

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees re-assigned shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr. to Minor League camp, joining a wave of cuts made by the team over the last two weeks. It was an expected decision given that he is 19 years old and has not played a single game above High-A, so he had no chance of making the team. His powerful swing and strong defense at shortstop did impress many at camp, and he could propel this strong camp into a big year at the Minor League level.

He could reach Double-A before turning 20 years old in June, and if he does so that puts him in a position to even earn a promotion to Triple-A before season’s end. The Yankees love Lombard Jr. and with their hole at third base, they could look at him as their long-term solution there in 2026 or 2027.

George Lombard Jr. Re-assigned to Minors By the Yankees, Big Year Ahead

With a .792 OPS against competition that’s mostly older or more experienced than George Lombard Jr. himself, the young shortstop displayed improved raw power with his new swing. The glove at shortstop also shined, as the Yankees view him as someone who could either stick at shortstop or move to third base if Anthony Volpe remains at the position over the next few seasons.

George Lombard Jr. slugged .500 with an average EV of 90.2 MPH, and while the Yankees may not have a potential contributor for the 2025 season, he could be a huge part of their plans in 2026 and 2027. The Yankees are hoping for a farm system breakout right now, as they’ve seen their ranking as an organization fall from last season due to injuries and some disappointing seasons from high-upside youngsters.

If the Yankees want that tide to change, it starts with George Lombard Jr. who could rocket into the top 50 of most prospect lists by the All-Star Break.

Spencer Jones and Ben Hess are some of the more important names to watch this upcoming season as well, as this trio of first-round picks over the past three years can dictate the future outlook of this team for the next decade. The Yankees have shown a strong ability to develop power and pitching, but they haven’t been able to go to their farm system for trades that much this offseason.

With Gerrit Cole potentially heading under the knife for season-ending Tommy John Surgery, the Yankees would really benefit from having a farm system capable of acquiring a top starter at the deadline. The Miami Marlins could look to move someone like Sandy Alcantara this upcoming July, but as things stand right now, Brian Cashman doesn’t have the ammo to pull off that kind of trade.

The Yankees’ farm system will determine what they can do this year and what they can do moving forward, and George Lombard Jr. provided a glimpse of hope that this farm system could take a big leap in 2025.