Yankees are still having conversations about adding pitching

While the buzz around the New York Yankees and Blake Snell might have been overplayed, the interest in acquiring pitching has not been. According to Andy Martino, the front office is still having conversations about potentially adding another arm, and considering the options remaining on the market, it could be a huge splash. The Yankees would not serve to benefit from adding someone to slot in as their fifth starter given the strides made by Clarke Schmidt last season and the internal talent they have, so all signs point towards a top-of-the-line starter.

It remains to be seen if the Yankees will add someone on the trade or free agent front, but what we do know is that they’re gunning to land somebody to throw into their rotation.

Pitching is Still the Focus For the Yankees

To reiterate, Blake Snell and the Yankees have not made any momentum on a deal, as Andy Martino also added that his report has nothing to do with any progress on that front. There hasn’t been much movement there since their initial offer, and considering the financial implications it’s hard to see how the Yankees would end up with the two-time Cy Young winner, even if his market has caved.

A trade seems like a more likely scenario than a free agent signing given their payroll situation right now, and there are a plethora of names still out there who could entice them. Dylan Cease is the top trade target on the market right now, but there’s another complication on that front in regards to what the Chicago White Sox are asking for. The Yankees are not willing to part ways with Spencer Jones in a trade at this point in time, and without him it’s hard to imagine a deal coming to fruition.

One thing is for certain though, and it’s that there’s some buzz regarding the Yankees’ desire to make a final addition before the season kicks off. The Yankees have a solid rotation right now, but injuries could rear their ugly head at any moment, and it’s been the team’s undoing for years. Brian Cashman seems pretty determined to land someone to add to their rotation, and one would assume it to be a frontline starter, although there are depth options who could entice them as well.

Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins has been floated in trade talks specifically with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have a bevy of young position players to offer. The Yankees could offer some of their own as well, with Oswald Peraza standing out as a natural fit because of his ability to play shortstop at a high level and the Marlins’ lack of options there at both the Major League and Minor League levels.

Aaron Judge also hinted that a move could be on the horizon earlier today, and it’s what spurred Andy Martino to report that the front office had been discussing a pitching addition.

It remains to be seen what the Yankees will decide to do, but what we know is that they’re mulling over their options and would like to add more to their pitching staff.