Yankees’ captain hints at team making a free agent addition

Sep 17, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) in the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge spoke to the media earlier today and delivered a quote that would indicate that the New York Yankees could have another move up their sleeve. We know that pitching has been a huge question mark for the Bronx Bombers, specifically in their rotation where injuries will serve as a cloud hanging over the team’s head. Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes combined for just 26 starts last season, Marcus Stroman dealt with injuries in the second half, and Clarke Schmidt set a new career-high in innings pitched, leaving all kinds of questions as to what to expect from them in 2024.

As if the rumors surrounding Blake Snell haven’t created enough buzz, the Yankee captain spoke on what the team has left up its sleeve:

I definitely feel like there might be another move on the way, but you never know. – Aaron Judge

The stove isn’t necessarily burning, but there could be something that Brian Cashman is cooking up on the trade or free-agent market before the season starts.

Aaron Judge Hints that the Yankees Could Make Another Move

Feb 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) laughs as the teams starts a new drill at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

When Aaron Judge talks, the Yankees are inclined to at least listen, and it seems that they’ve made changes based on the feedback they’ve gotten from players after last season. Not only did the 2022 MVP make it clear when the season ended last year that things needed to change, but he also wanted the team to acquire more durable players as well. Gerrit Cole delivered a quote regarding the team’s tendency to get hurt as well that made it clear that things needed to get better.

We get injured too much as a group, like, we need to improve. – Gerrit Cole

The Yankees have seen some brutal injuries derail their seasons in years past, and the rotation looks like the place where injuries could ruin their season again. Aaron Judge hinting at a potential addition to the rotation is notable because we know that he’s pretty close with Blake Snell, who the Yankees have been linked to for months. Reports have been conflicting regarding an active offer, but what we know for sure is that they made an offer before signing Marcus Stroman.

Sep 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Another pitcher they’ve shown interest in is Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox, although they’re not keen on trading Spencer Jones in a deal for him. Is it possible that they’re able to pull off a trade for Cease without Jones? Probably not, the White Sox are looking for a haul and they might be comfortable waiting until the All-Star Break to budge on their asking price. The Yankees are clearly looking for arms, but whether they end up finding one or not remains to be seen.

The influence Aaron Judge has on the organization is apparent though, as while Brian Cashman also mentioned when they acquired Juan Soto that they had been trying to get Alex Verdugo for years, Judge has also been lobbying for the former Red Sox outfielder as well.

I’ve been preaching for years we gotta try to get that guy…he’s a game he’s a competitor he plays hard…I’ve seen him play through injuries…every single time we played him he was out there. Aaron Judge

Feb 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo (24) waits for his turn to run at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Is Aaron Judge going to force Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman’s hand on signing his buddy Blake Snell? Probably not, I doubt that the Yankees would foot an extra $70 million in the Luxury Tax just to make their star happy, but if the price is right it could certainly come to fruition. Things haven’t progressed to the point of a formal offer from the Yankees, but as the days go on with Snell unsigned, perhaps the two sides come together on an agreement.