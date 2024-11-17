Yankees are sitting on $15 million of wasted dollars in 2025

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees find themselves with a considerable amount of financial flexibility this off-season, allowing them to make pivotal decisions. The primary focus for the front office is re-signing superstar Juan Soto, but other financial issues linger on the payroll due to several underperforming contracts.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Playoff Resurgence

Despite some past criticisms, Giancarlo Stanton’s heroic playoff performance solidified his value to the team. While Stanton’s regular-season consistency has been a topic of debate, his ability to rise to the occasion in October justifies the Yankees’ continued commitment to paying his hefty salary.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

DJ LeMahieu’s Declining Production

One of the most pressing concerns for the Yankees is DJ LeMahieu’s contract. At 36 years old, LeMahieu’s production has been on a steady decline. In 2023, he played 136 games, hitting .243/.327/.390, with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and a 99 wRC+, making him an average MLB hitter. While his defensive contributions across the infield were commendable, his offensive numbers left much to be desired.

Unfortunately, LeMahieu’s struggles intensified in 2024, marking the worst season of his career. Over 67 games, he batted .204/.369/.259, managing just two home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 52 wRC+, indicating he was 48% below the league average as a hitter. This drastic dip in performance has left the Yankees burdened with his salary until 2027, amounting to a total of $30 million over the next two seasons.

Yankees’ Options for Handling LeMahieu’s Contract

Ideally, general manager Brian Cashman would find a trade partner willing to take on LeMahieu’s contract, but this scenario appears unlikely. The more realistic option may involve cutting LeMahieu to free up a roster spot, even if it means receiving no return on the investment.

The Rise of Oswaldo Cabrera

With LeMahieu’s diminished role, utility man Oswaldo Cabrera is emerging as a key piece for the Yankees. Cabrera’s versatility and strong defensive play make him a valuable asset, leaving little room for LeMahieu on the active roster. While LeMahieu can play every infield position except shortstop, the Yankees appear committed to Jazz Chisholm at third base, further diminishing LeMahieu’s potential role within the team.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Contributions vs. Roster Limitations

LeMahieu’s defensive abilities at multiple positions remain noteworthy, especially at third base, where he has excelled. However, given the Yankees’ evolving roster needs, his contributions may not be enough to justify his roster spot. Cabrera’s emergence as the preferred utility option limits LeMahieu’s opportunities, relegating him to sporadic appearances that may not align with the team’s long-term goals.

Looking Ahead

As the Yankees head into the 2025 season, they face tough decisions regarding aging players with declining production. While LeMahieu’s contract presents a challenge, the team’s focus remains on building a competitive roster around core players like Juan Soto and young talent like Cabrera. The handling of LeMahieu’s contract will be a crucial aspect of the Yankees’ off-season strategy as they aim to maximize their roster’s potential and spending power.