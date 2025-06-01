Yankees are running a brutal third base platoon — and it’s a serious problem

There’s only so long you can keep patching a sinking boat before the water starts pouring in faster than you can bail.

That’s exactly where the New York Yankees find themselves with their infield right now.

Despite holding onto first place, their holes at third and second base are threatening to unravel what’s otherwise been a World Series-caliber campaign.

Yankees can’t afford to ignore weak infield any longer

The Yankees have stayed afloat thanks to elite pitching, MVP-level offense from Aaron Judge, and several strong performers.

But the left side of their infield looks like a revolving door of replacement-level players — and the numbers back it up.

DJ LeMahieu, who’s been relied on far too often, is slashing an anemic .171/.261/.244 and providing virtually no spark at the plate.

At 36, LeMahieu’s best days are behind him, and manager Aaron Boone knows it. The defense remains solid — but the bat is fading.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Oswald Peraza’s leash is getting shorter by the day

Oswald Peraza was once viewed as the heir apparent at shortstop or third base — a toolsy player with two-way upside.

But he’s been overexposed and overwhelmed.

Peraza is hitting just .155 with a .558 OPS, and his inability to drive the ball to all fields is a big concern.

He’s pulling everything — which doesn’t work when you’re consistently late or outmatched by MLB pitching.

Even with decent bat speed, his swing decisions and contact quality are bottom-tier.

Jorbit Vivas brings patience, but nothing else

In an attempt to inject a left-handed presence, the Yankees have leaned more into Jorbit Vivas against right-handed arms.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t helped.

Vivas is slashing just .156/.255/.267 and has a .522 OPS, failing to offer meaningful production or power at the plate.

He’s known for his plate discipline, but when that’s the only tool in the box, pitchers adjust quickly.

Vivas has become a placeholder rather than a threat — a bandage where the Yankees desperately need stitches.

Jazz Chisholm’s return might mask the problem — but not solve it

Help is technically on the way in the form of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who’s expected to return soon and slot in at third base.

That’ll push LeMahieu back to second base, where he’s more comfortable defensively, but the offense will still be lacking.

Relying on Chisholm and LeMahieu as your primary infield spark plugs might be enough to tread water — but not enough to swim to October glory.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cashman is watching — and waiting for the right time

General manager Brian Cashman isn’t blind to the problems.

He knows that come late July, a starting pitcher and a legitimate infielder will be at the top of the Yankees’ shopping list.

For now, he’s letting the team ride its current momentum and survive. That strategy works in June — not in October.

Still, the Yankees hold a 5.5-game cushion over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, and that margin is buying them time.

But eventually, that clock will run out.

