Chris Kirschner of The Athletic is reporting that the New York Yankees are ‘genuinely interested’ in a reunion with Luke Weaver, noting that there are 10 teams displaying some semblance of interest in the right-hander.

Despite some reports of teams potentially looking at him as a starter following an article released midseason about him being open to a return to that role, Kirschner also notes that interest in Weaver seems to be exclusively as a reliever.

Across 64 appearances in 2025, Luke Weaver recorded a 3.62 ERA with a 27.5% K% as he struggled following a hamstring injury that some wonder if he rushed back from too quickly.

Weaver, 32, could sign for a somewhat cheap deal on a 1-2 year contract, as he could either bet on himself to hit the market on a better year or go for some financial security.

Luke Weaver Could Return to the Yankees For 2026

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This past season was a tale of two halves for Luke Weaver, who started the year strong with a 1.05 ERA amd 3.10 FIP as while the swing-and-miss stuff wasn’t there, he kept the ball in the yard and remained effective.

As with most pitchers who severely overperform their underlying metrics, the crash for Weaver came harshly, as the right-hander would hit the IL and return by allowing five home runs and 10 total runs in his next 12.1 IP.

Weirdly enough, he began missing more bats and the underlying metrics were better in the second half, which is why the Yankees might still be interested in a return for Weaver.

What the Yankees see in Luke Weaver is likely what the rest of the league sees; a lower-cost arm who misses bats at an effective clip and could rebound in 2026.

His ERA (3.62) was higher than his xERA (2.98) and SIERA (3.44), still sporting an excellent 19.3% K-BB% which is one of the most predictive pitching stats in the game.

Teams pay for whiffs and strikeouts, not ERA and three postseason appearances, and it’s why the Yankees are among a laundry list of teams involved in Weaver’s market.