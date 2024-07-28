Yankees are reportedly in a bidding war to acquire star third baseman

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Paredes is one of the biggest targets for the New York Yankees at the trade deadline and it makes sense given how much they desperately need a third baseman. The star infielder was named to the 2024 All-Star team and has both the power and on-base skills you would want to have in the middle of this New York lineup. He has a 130 wRC+ this season with a 2.9 fWAR, but what would also appeal to the Yankees is the fact that he’s under contract for the next three seasons after 2024, meaning he could be a part of this team in the future.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that the Dodgers and Yankees are in a bidding war to get him, but after landing Jazz Chisholm Jr. yesterday, they may not be as well-positioned to land Isaac Paredes.

Isaac Paredes Drawing Plenty of Attention From Dodgers and Yankees

The New York Yankees need someone in the infield to play third base, and while Isaac Paredes is going to cost a fortune, he would certainly be worth it. Landing his services will be a challenge if the Los Angeles Dodgers are bidding against them however, because they boast one of the deepest and most talented farm systems in all of baseball.

When the Yankees dealt Agustin Ramirez to Miami, they traded one of their most valuable trade chips in the process, so it seems they’d be at a disadvantage. Jack Curry of YES Network mentioned that the Yankees and Rays have had extensive trade talks, with players like Isaac Paredes, Yandy Diaz, and Pete Fairbanks being targets for the team. Perhaps the Bronx Bombers settle on Diaz, who boasts a profile that works well for the leadoff spot and provides some right-handed power.

The problem would be not having a third baseman, so maybe Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds is a more attractive target due to his experience there in college and the Minor Leagues. It was reported by Andy Martino of SNY that the Yankees had shown more interest in India than Paredes, which makes sense given the discrepancy in price point. He did mention that the fit was unclear after the Jazz Chisholm trade, and the Yankees will have to get creative if they want to boost that part of their lineup.

It’ll also be interesting to see if Gleyber Torres draws trade interest, or if the Yankees continue to play Ben Rice at first base after hitting a rough patch. He’s still hitting the ball hard and the Whiff Rates aren’t alarmingly bad, but he’s a rookie and they’re usually volatile.