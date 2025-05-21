Yankees are piecing together a terrifying platoon — and it’s almost ready

The New York Yankees already have the most feared lineup in baseball. But just when pitchers thought it couldn’t get worse — it’s about to.

With Giancarlo Stanton trending toward a return from injury, the Yankees are preparing to launch a designated hitter platoon that could leave opposing managers scrambling for answers.

This isn’t just about one bat coming back. It’s about pairing two of the most terrifying sluggers in the game in a way that maximizes every at-bat.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ben Rice is forcing the Yankees’ hand

While Stanton has been on the shelf dealing with elbow issues, 26-year-old lefty Ben Rice has been stepping into the spotlight.

And he hasn’t just filled in — he’s made a statement.

Rice is hitting .259/.352/.552 with 10 home runs and elite advanced metrics across the board. He ranks in the 94th percentile or better in expected slugging, average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit percentage. Those aren’t lucky numbers — that’s legit power.

More importantly, Rice has absolutely mashed right-handed pitching this year. He owns a .278/.381/.565 line against righties, giving the Yankees a consistent lefty threat to balance their power-heavy right side.

He’s quickly become a core piece of the Yankees’ offensive engine — and the coaching staff knows it.

The Stanton-Rice platoon could be matchup-proof

Once Stanton returns, the Yankees don’t have to choose between the veteran slugger and their rising star — they can deploy both.

Stanton will likely handle left-handed pitching duties, where his righty bat has always done damage. Meanwhile, Rice will continue punishing righties and spell Paul Goldschmidt at first base on off days.

It’s the kind of flexibility that makes a championship-caliber team even harder to game-plan for.

Manager Aaron Boone will have the luxury of mixing and matching based on the opposing pitcher, without sacrificing power or quality plate appearances.

This isn’t just a good problem to have — it’s the best kind.

Lineup versatility is reaching new heights

The Yankees aren’t just getting healthier — they’re getting smarter with how they optimize their lineup construction.

With Rice also serving as a backup catcher and filling in at first base, Boone can rotate players more freely without compromising defense or pop.

On any given night, he can shift Goldschmidt to DH, start Rice at first, or even give Stanton rest without losing thump.

That’s an underrated piece of why this team has surged to the top of nearly every major offensive category.

They currently lead baseball in home runs, WAR, and wRC+, and trail only the Dodgers in slugging. Adding Stanton back into the mix gives them one of the most dynamic platoon situations in the sport.

And it couldn’t be coming at a better time.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The scariest part? They’re just getting started

When Stanton finally returns, the Yankees will have yet another power bat ready to contribute to an already overloaded lineup.

Combined with their elite starting pitching and surging bullpen, the team is rounding into postseason form early.

The Yankees haven’t just built a winner — they’ve constructed a monster that can evolve in real time. And this DH platoon might be its most dangerous form yet.

