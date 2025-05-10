Yankees are on the brink of a big lineup shift—and it can’t come soon enough

There’s a certain silence that settles over the Bronx when a struggling bat walks back to the dugout again.

And lately, Oswaldo Cabrera has been walking that path far too often.

The Yankees have tried to be patient, but with DJ LeMahieu expected back from his rehab assignment any day, the waiting may finally end.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cabrera’s struggles reach a breaking point

Oswaldo Cabrera has done everything the Yankees asked—fill in, move around, hustle—but that can only go so far.

He entered Friday’s game batting .247 with a .327 on-base percentage and a weak .301 slugging.

His wRC+ sits at just 86, meaning he’s well below league average offensively.

And despite occasional contact, he ranks in the 1st percentile in barrel rate, with an actual 0.0% barrel percentage on the year.

In other words, he’s not making any real impact when he connects—and that’s a glaring problem.

Defensive struggles leave little room for excuses

If Cabrera were saving runs in the field, maybe his bat would be tolerable.

But the metrics say otherwise.

He’s posting a .925 fielding percentage at third base, with five errors already on the season.

Add in -1 defensive runs saved and -1 outs above average, and it’s clear he’s hurting more than helping.

It’s the kind of defensive profile that becomes impossible to hide over time.

And unfortunately for Cabrera, time is running out.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The LeMahieu comeback arrives just in time

Enter DJ LeMahieu, who’s making good contact during his rehab stint and showing flashes of the power that once defined him.

At this point, the Yankees don’t need a superstar—they just need a steady glove and a professional bat.

LeMahieu still has $30 million owed over the next two seasons, so there’s incentive to give him every chance to succeed.

Even if he’s lost a step, he offers more stability and contact-driven offense than Cabrera currently provides.

This could be a turning point in the infield shuffle.

Utility role always made more sense for Cabrera

Cabrera’s real value was never supposed to be locked into one position.

His flexibility is a weapon, not a weakness—when used properly.

With LeMahieu back, the Yankees can shift Cabrera into a true utility role, where his energy and defensive range are assets.

Letting him settle into a super-utility job could bring better results across the board.

He can move around, spot start, and be a spark—just not an everyday solution at third.

The pressure is building as the lineup tightens

Friday’s 10–2 win over Oakland was another reminder that the Yankees’ offense can still roar.

But Cabrera’s three strikeouts during that blowout felt like missed opportunities in a game full of momentum.

On a team chasing October, every at-bat matters—even the ones in blowouts.

And the Yankees are clearly preparing for a change that may help unlock another gear.

