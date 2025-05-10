Yankees 10, Athletics 2: Good news and great news as Jasson Dominguez’ three home runs lift the Bombers

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

There are nights in baseball when everything just clicks — the swing feels right, the ball jumps off the bat, and the crowd starts buzzing before the ball even lands. Friday was one of those nights for Jasson Dominguez, the New York Yankees’ young outfielder who launched himself into the spotlight with a performance that felt more like a video game simulation than real life.

Jasson in Orbit

With Aaron Boone nudging Dominguez up to the fifth spot in the order, the 22-year-old made the most of his new perch. He smashed three home runs — two from the left side, one from the right — and drove in seven runs, putting the game on ice by the middle innings. They don’t call him “The Martian” for nothing; Dominguez looked like he came from another planet the way he was reading pitches and sending them into orbit.

His last blast was a grand slam:

First career 2-homer game ?

First career 3-homer game ?



Jasson Domínguez is out of this world! pic.twitter.com/ssyNNOiTto — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2025

Coming into the game, Dominguez was cruising at a 102 wRC+, which tells you he’d been solid but unspectacular. But Friday’s outburst launched him up to a 128 wRC+, a jump that highlights just how volatile baseball stats can be when you stack a few homers into one night. He’s now slugging .463, a number that’s starting to reflect the raw power and switch-hitting magic that had scouts drooling over him as a teenager.

Warren’s Wake-Up Call

While Dominguez was making noise at the plate, Will Warren was silencing the Athletics from the mound. The right-hander turned in his most polished outing yet — 7.1 innings of near-flawless work, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out seven.

Warren didn’t just pitch; he conducted. Like a maestro mixing instruments in a symphony, he blended his fastball, sweeper, changeup, and curve with finesse and precision.

Thirteen whiffs were spread across his repertoire, showing hitters a different look every time through the order. The Yankees have stuck by him through ups and downs, and nights like this show why. When he’s locked in, he makes hitters look lost.

The Gold Standard

Not to be left out, Paul Goldschmidt kept his steady veteran presence humming along. The 37-year-old first baseman chipped in a solo shot of his own to make it four homers for the Yankees in the night, and went 2-for-4. That offseason $12.5 million deal is aging like a fine wine. Goldy’s now batting .345 with an OBP just shy of .400 — incredibly effective.

Between the Martian’s moonshots, Warren’s command performance, and Goldschmidt’s quiet leadership, the Yankees looked every bit like a team starting to click in all phases.