Yankees are inching closer to massive rotation boost that could change the equation

The Yankees have stumbled lately, not because of poor pitching, but because their bats have suddenly gone ice cold.

While the offense has sputtered, the starting rotation has quietly stabilized and might be about to take a major step forward.

Luis Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, is progressing in his rehab and could return right around the trade deadline.

Luis Gil takes encouraging step forward in recovery

On Saturday, Gil threw his first live session against hitters since suffering a high-grade lat strain in spring training.

Luis Gil is throwing live and facing hitters for the first time since he suffered his high-grade lat strain in spring training. pic.twitter.com/F8cTiSuiZQ — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) June 21, 2025

It was a crucial step in his journey back, especially for a pitcher who carried such a heavy workload last season.

He tossed 151.2 innings in 2024, recording a 3.50 ERA across 29 appearances while showcasing his elite swing-and-miss stuff.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Gil was a breakout force before the injury

Last season, Gil emerged as a legitimate front-line starter, striking out 171 batters with a fastball averaging 96.6 mph.

Opponents hit just .205 against that heater, which speaks to how hard it was to square him up consistently.

He ranked in the 77th percentile in strikeout rate, showing an ability to overpower hitters deep into starts.

Adding Gil back feels like a trade deadline prize

The Yankees don’t need to trade for an ace if they’re getting one back internally — and Gil fits that description perfectly.

It’s the kind of return that can reshape a rotation’s ceiling without costing prospects or financial flexibility.

Brian Cashman could still pursue another arm, but Gil might end up being the most impactful addition of all.

The timing could not be more ideal for New York

The rotation has held its own without him, but getting Gil back by late July could help weather any second-half fatigue.

Think of it like adding an extra rocket booster to a shuttle that’s already in flight — the trajectory changes instantly.

The Yankees’ staff is deep, but Gil’s upside is rare and gives them another swing-and-miss weapon to deploy.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Gil’s performance was critical to last year’s run

When the Yankees were fighting through injuries in 2024, Gil emerged as a dependable arm every fifth day without fail.

He not only kept the team afloat — he anchored the rotation when Gerrit Cole was out and others struggled for consistency.

His poise, maturity, and power pitching earned him widespread respect and put him firmly in the team’s future plans.

His return could provide more than just innings

If Gil returns in top form, he instantly slots into the Yankees’ top four, possibly pushing a current starter to the bullpen.

That level of depth is how postseason rotations are built — not just with names, but with high-leverage options everywhere.

Gil is not a luxury for the Yankees — he’s a necessary piece if they hope to play deep into October.

