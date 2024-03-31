Yankees are getting insane value from super-utility man

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

When the Yankees lost DJ LeMahieu to a foot injury several days ago, many held their breath at the idea of Oswaldo Cabrera starting at third base. Most assumed that newly acquired Jon Berti would immediately slide in, but the Yankees gave their homegrown talent an opportunity to rise to the occasion, and he’s done just that.

In the first three games of the season, Cabrera is hitting .538/.538/1.077, including two homers, six RBIs, and a 353 wRC+. In fact, he contributed seven hits and six RBIs over the first three games of the regular season, showcasing elite plate discipline and timely hits to give the Yankees an opportunity to fight back from deficits.

In fact, the Yankees have been losing each of their first three games, fighting back and emerging victorious despite the adversity. This is a resilient team that is more representative of vintage Yankee baseball than anything else.

The Yankees Are Getting Elite Contributions From Soto and Cabrera

Even star slugger Juan Soto had some great things to say about Cabrera, who’s been watching him diligently in the batting cages to pick up on his talents.

“He’s just picking it up, whatever he was doing in spring training,” Soto said of Cabrera. “I’m just happy for him. He’s been doing great so far and more than excited to see him keep doing it.”

Cabrera has been laser-focused on what makes Soto tick, his small details and fundamentals that have supported him in becoming one of the best offensive players in the game, even at just 25 years old. Oswaldo may not be as strong or confident, but he is certainly capable of making an impact in his own way.

“He’s an incredible guy,” Cabrera said. “He’s an amazing guy. He’s not just a good baseball player. Outside of the field, he’s an amazing person, too. Everybody loves that guy inside and outside of the field. But when we are in the cage, I’m like a kid watching a big guy.”

Considering Cabrera hit just .213 with a .302 OBP this past spring, his outburst to start the season has been surprising but perfectly timed. Houston is a difficult team to overcome with their offensive prowess and pitching quality, and the Yankees have managed to destroy their bullpen, simply surviving until they’ve managed to knock the starter out of the game game.

Starting second baseman Gleyber Torres dodged an injury after being hit in the hand two days ago. For now, Cabrera will maintain his role on the hot corner, and Berti will continue moving forward as the primary reserve.