The headlines from last night’s 5-0 win for the Yankees are deservedly centered around Cam Schlittler’s 13-strikeout gem and Ben Rice’s three-run blast, but there was an overlooked sequence in the middle of it all.

Spencer Jones, who has been known to expand the zone too much and bail a pitcher out doing so, worked a tough walk against Rhett Lowder that helped set the stage for Rice’s big bomb.

With two more walks last night, he increased his OBP on the season to .350, as he’s been a really nice contributor for this offense against RHP in his brief time with the club.

There’s not enough of a sample size to conclude that he is or is not going to be a good MLB regular, but in dire circumstances where fans and media would be willing to handwave some struggles, Jones has excelled.

With an injured Aaron Judge and an injured Trent Grisham, the Yankees are getting a well-timed surge from a rookie who has immense upside.

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Spencer Jones’ Timely Offense Has the Yankees on a Roll

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Entering the season, Spencer Jones was in the bottom half of our top 10 rankings as a result of a poor finish to his season where he saw elevated strikeout rates with poor results.

2026 was always going to be a pivotal one for the 2022 first-round pick, whom the Yankees placed on their 40-man roster and would have a real chance to promote during the season.

As injuries have piled up, with Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jasson Dominguez all spending extended time on the IL, the Yankees desperately needed some offense from Jones.

His first call-up went poorly as he couldn’t generate any sort of damage contact consistently while running absurdly high strikeout rates, but since returning to the big leagues for a second time he’s been very productive.

Jones is hitting .296 with a 182 wRC+ in his second promotion, as he’s been especially brilliant against RHP, where the Yankees are weakened since Trent Grisham was on fire in those matchups over the last month.

The Yankees are also getting strong defense from the tall outfielder at both right field and center field, which I expected given how much speed and length he has out there.

He can close out on balls that he gets a bad jump or read on and flag down balls that would be out of reach for similarly-talented defenders who are half a foot shorter.

Another wrinkle that Spencer Jones adds to this team is speed, where the Yankees have quietly excelled in 2026 after years of running the bases like drunks.

New York is inside the top five in both Baserunning Runs on FanGraphs (5.0) and Stolen Bases (71) as the team has been really effective at nabbing an extra base or two.

They are better than the Rays in both categories which is why I’m confident that the Yankees will capture the AL East if the team doesn’t bomb the deadline or suffer a slew of devastating injuries.

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Spencer Jones will likely not earn a starting job in October as he’s probably more of a 95-100 OPS+ bat with extreme strikeout rates, but he has certainly looked like a solid MLB regular with potential for more.

He’s playing a strong-side platoon role with good outfield defense on a contending team, not pouting about his playing time or looking shaken after a game where he racks up a bunch of strikeouts.

There are a lot of prospects who would have just fallen into irrelevancy after that bad of a first stint in the big leagues and the subsequent demotion back to Triple-A, but Jones has found new life and is helping the Yankees surge.

Since losing Aaron Judge, the Bronx Bombers are 10-5 and made up 4.5 games in the division in that timespan, and it’s hard to say they’d be there if not for the contributions of their polarizing outfield prospect.