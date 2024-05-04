Yankees are featuring an extremely unlikely cleanup hitter

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the season commenced, the notion of Alex Verdugo assuming the cleanup role in the Yankees lineup after just a month was unforeseen, especially with Giancarlo Stanton still on the roster.

Stanton’s performance has been notably lackluster and erratic. The 34-year-old boasts a batting average of .224, an on-base percentage of .284, and a slugging percentage of .449, contributing six homers and 17 RBIs with a wRC+ of 111. With his on-base percentage lingering below 30% for a third consecutive season, Stanton’s reliability as a key figure in the batting order has waned, necessitating some significant adjustments.

This shift of Verdugo into the cleanup position contradicts traditional baseball strategy, which typically places elite power hitters in the fourth slot. Despite having some of the team’s weakest slugging metrics—a 34.3% hard-hit rate, a 4% barrel rate, and ranking in the 27th percentile in hard-hit percentage—Verdugo’s average exit velocity is in the 22nd percentile at 86.9 mph.

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Unexpected Shifts in the Yankees’ Batting Order

Nevertheless, Verdugo’s plate discipline has been exemplary this season, with a batting average of .271, an on-base percentage of .367, and a slugging percentage of .439. He has hit four homers and driven in 13 runs, resulting in a wRC+ of 135, thereby demonstrating significant value during a contract year.

While other players like Gleyber Torres, in his final year of arbitration, struggle to find their form, Verdugo has risen to the occasion, validating the Yankees’ decision to acquire him from the Boston Red Sox. He stands out with his 98th percentile ranking in whiff percentage and strikeout rate, boasting an impressively low strike-out rate of 8.6%, the lowest in his career.

Since moving to the cleanup spot, Verdugo has enjoyed 14 at-bats, hitting .357 with a .375 on-base percentage, including four RBIs and just two strikeouts. Although he was effective while batting seventh, the Yankees have discovered a good balance with this lineup change, and their offense has reaped benefits from this strategic adjustment, albeit an unconventional one.

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

This significant modification signals a major concern for Stanton, who has been on a downward trend for the last three seasons. The need for greater contributions from the team’s higher-paid players is evident, and Stanton’s continuous regression is problematic.

Looking ahead, there might be opportunities for prospects like Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones to carve out roles in the lineup, although this would certainly be unexpected given manager Aaron Boone’s historical handling of Stanton and his established position.