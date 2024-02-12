Yankees are already hard at work before spring training

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees will report to spring training this Thursday, February 15, but some of the team’s key players are already hard at work. Players such as Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu have already arrived at the minor league complex and begun training, per Erik Boland of Newsday.

Key Yankees players arrive early for spring training

According to Boland, Judge, LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Oswaldo Cabrera, Jasson Dominguez, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Alex Verdugo are among those who arrived at the complex for a late morning workout on Monday:

Happy spring training. Some Yankees at the minor league complex for a late morning workout. Judge, LeMahieu, Rizzo, Cabrera, Dominguez, Rodon, Cortes among those at the complex. Verdugo also arrived today pic.twitter.com/Lwd0KhcrPS — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 12, 2024

Despite the fact that the team does not need to report to training for a few more days, the Yankees are already hard at work in preparation for the upcoming 2024 season. After a disappointing 82-80 season in 2023, the Bronx Bombers are looking to bounce back and return to playoff contention this year. After a productive offseason, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series this season.

The Yankees’ pitchers and catchers will officially report to spring training in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. Shortly thereafter the Pinstripes will hold their first full-squad workout on Tuesday, February 20.

Manager Aaron Boone will be glad to see his squad already in shape and ready to go, with some extra preparation taking place this week ahead of spring training. With just 45 days until the season begins, it’s crunch time for the Yankees to prepare for the upcoming campaign.