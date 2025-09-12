Yankees’ Anthony Volple mistake is turning into a nightmare

The New York Yankees shocked fans on Thursday when they announced Anthony Volpe has been battling a partially torn labrum.

The revelation explains his steep decline this year, but it also exposes the organization’s mishandling of one of their young cornerstone pieces.

Playing through pain has backfired

Instead of shutting Volpe down early, the Yankees allowed him to grind through pain, a decision that now looks costly.

The 24-year-old received a cortisone shot this week, but his numbers have already plummeted since aggravating the injury further.

Volpe is hitting .206/.268/.393 with 19 homers and 70 RBIs, the worst offensive production of his young major league career.

While the raw home run total looks serviceable, his power has faded, his contact skills have regressed, and strikeouts have increased sharply.

Defensive decline has made matters worse

Even Volpe’s usually steady glove has collapsed under the strain, turning him into one of baseball’s least reliable shortstops this season.

He’s committed 19 errors, ranks at -9 outs above average, and holds a -7 defensive run value — stunningly poor defensive marks.

His range looks limited, his throwing mechanics are inconsistent, and his confidence appears drained after months of struggling with pain.

When both sides of his game suffer simultaneously, it’s clear the Yankees missed their chance to protect their young infielder.

Boone finally makes a change

Manager Aaron Boone has finally moved to give Jose Caballero more starts at shortstop, a change long overdue given Volpe’s struggles.

Caballero isn’t a star, but he offers above-average defense and elite base running, something the Yankees need late in the season.

Boone’s decision underscores how unplayable Volpe has become, but it also highlights the organization’s unwillingness to act earlier.

Rather than resting Volpe in July, they pushed him through, and now they’re stuck without a productive shortstop in September.

What this means for Volpe’s future

Volpe’s lost season raises significant questions about his long-term role and whether the Yankees view him as a true building block.

He still has youth on his side, but development stalls quickly when health issues prevent growth, both mentally and physically.

Recovering from a torn labrum isn’t a small challenge, and playing through it risks compounding long-term issues with his swing.

At a time when the Yankees need every edge to chase October, Volpe is watching from the bench, sidelined by mismanagement.

The bottom line

The Yankees had the chance to preserve Anthony Volpe’s health and readiness, but instead gambled on short-term availability.

Now, with their playoff hopes tightening, their young shortstop is broken down, ineffective, and left to watch from the sidelines.