Yankees’ Anthony Volpe has one secret skill that can be maximized

The New York Yankees have never been shy about making tough roster calls, but this one stings more than most. Anthony Volpe was supposed to be the franchise’s future at shortstop, a Gold Glove defender with growing offensive potential. Instead, his 2025 season has unraveled under the weight of injury and inconsistency, forcing the Yankees to lean heavily on veteran utility man Jose Caballero in a platoon since the trade deadline.

Volpe’s season derailed by injury

What was once seen as a year of growth for Volpe has turned into a season of survival. The 24-year-old has been playing through a partially torn labrum in his throwing arm, a hidden factor that helps explain his offensive struggles. Over 148 games, he’s slashed .213/.275/.397 with 19 home runs and 72 RBIs — the power numbers are respectable, but his 85 wRC+ leaves him well below league average.

For a player who built his reputation on elite defense, the more troubling story is in the field. Volpe has posted -8 outs above average and a -6 fielding run value, a stunning drop for someone who once looked capable of anchoring the infield for a decade. That decline has left the Yankees with little choice but to adjust.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Caballero seizing his chance

Enter Jose Caballero, the deadline pickup who has quietly become one of the team’s more dependable options. While his bat doesn’t offer the same raw power as Volpe’s, Caballero has brought stability to the lineup and a steady glove in the field. His relatively even splits — hitting .252 against lefties and .233 against righties — give manager Aaron Boone flexibility, especially with Volpe’s limitations.

Caballero’s style isn’t always flashy, but it’s the kind of consistent performance that has kept him in the lineup more frequently down the stretch. In many ways, he’s been the glue the Yankees needed while Volpe’s game slipped.

Volpe’s saving grace

Still, Volpe does bring one important weapon to the table: production against left-handed pitching. Against southpaws this season, he’s hitting .262/.325/.430, a clear step up from his abysmal .194/.254/.384 line against right-handers. That edge, even if narrow, gives Boone reason to keep him involved in specific matchups.

It’s a strange twist for a player once viewed as an everyday cornerstone. Volpe’s role has been reduced to that of a specialist, one the Yankees can deploy when the numbers lean in his favor. Like a hitter who only thrives in a particular ballpark, his skill set now looks situational rather than foundational.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A delicate balancing act

The Yankees are chasing October with little room for error, and every decision carries weight. Caballero offers steadiness and reliable defense, while Volpe still flashes the occasional upside against lefties. Boone’s job is to squeeze value out of both without exposing their weaknesses too often.

It’s not the storyline anyone envisioned when the season began, but it’s the reality now. For the Yankees, the choice isn’t between potential and production — it’s about survival, and for the moment, that means trusting Caballero while waiting to see if Volpe can rediscover the player they once believed he could be.