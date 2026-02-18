The Yankees are expecting to get back young shortstop Anthony Volpe at some point within the first few months of the 2026 regular season, but in the meantime, Jose Caballero will man the starting shortstop job.

There’s a chance that Caballero locks things down and proves he can play solid defense while contributing offensively and on the base paths. However, the Yankees aren’t ready to give up on Volpe just yet. They want to see what he looks like bouncing back from his torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, which was much more severe than initially expected.

The Injury Was Worse Than Anyone Knew

“Anthony Volpe said he was surprised when he woke up from surgery and learned the extent of the damage in his shoulder with the torn labrum, which Yankees said was worse than imaging suggested,” Greg Joyce of the New York Post reported. “The SS still wouldn’t use it as an excuse for how he played in 2025.”

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

That last part matters. Volpe’s 2025 season was a step backward offensively, and the torn labrum likely played a role in his struggles. He hit .212 with a .272 OBP and an 83 wRC+ across 153 games, down from his .243 average and 87 wRC+ in 2024. The power was there (19 home runs, his highest total yet), but the contact quality wasn’t. His stolen base total also dropped from 28 in 2024 to just 18 in 2025, a sign that something was off physically.

Season Games PA AVG OBP SLG HR SB wRC+ 2023 159 601 .209 .283 .383 21 24 83 2024 160 689 .243 .293 .364 12 28 87 2025 153 596 .212 .272 .391 19 18 83

The fact that imaging didn’t reveal the full extent of the damage suggests Volpe played through significant pain for much of the season. The labrum stabilizes the shoulder joint, and a tear can impact throwing mechanics, bat speed, and overall range of motion. For a shortstop who relies on quick, accurate throws across the diamond, that’s a critical issue. For a baserunner who needs explosive first-step speed and diving ability, it’s a major limitation.

The Rehab Timeline Is Promising

“Anthony Volpe started his hitting progression with dry swings Monday. Next steps are tee and soft toss. The last step in his rehab progression will require him to show that he can dive on his shoulder. He’s not exactly sure how he’ll practice that, but he hopes to take that step in a couple of weeks,” Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported. Phillips is also the cohost of the Fireside Yankees podcast, an Empire Sports Media production.

Dry swings are the first step in a long process, but the fact that Volpe is already hitting that milestone suggests the surgery went well and his recovery is on track. The progression from dry swings to tee work to soft toss to live batting practice is standard for shoulder rehab, and the Yankees are taking a cautious approach to avoid setbacks.

The final test, proving he can dive on the shoulder without hesitation, will be the most critical. Shortstops need to trust their body in every situation, and a mental block about diving could linger even after the physical recovery is complete.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Numbers Show His Tools Are Still There

Despite the down year offensively, Volpe’s 2025 Baseball Savant profile reveals his elite athleticism remains intact. His sprint speed ranked in the 76th percentile at 28.3 feet per second, and his baserunning run value sat in the 82nd percentile, contributing 2 runs above average on the bases. His chase rate (76th percentile at 23.9%) shows improved plate discipline compared to his rookie year, and his barrel rate (64th percentile at 10.5%) suggests the power is real.

The concern is his hard-hit rate, which sits in just the 43rd percentile at 41.9%. That’s a sign that the shoulder injury limited his bat speed and ability to drive the ball with authority. If the surgery corrects that issue and Volpe can get back to his natural swing mechanics, the offensive ceiling is higher than what we saw in 2025. A healthy Volpe with elite speed, solid power, and improving plate discipline is exactly the kind of shortstop championship teams are built around.

We need to see more consistency, though, first and foremost.

Caballero Holds the Fort

Jose Caballero stepping in as the starting shortstop gives the Yankees flexibility. If Caballero proves he can handle the job defensively and contributes on the bases, the Yankees can take their time with Volpe’s recovery. There’s no need to rush him back in April if the shoulder isn’t 100%. The Yankees have learned from past mistakes with injury management, and forcing Volpe back before he’s ready would be a disaster.

But Volpe is still the answer at shortstop in the eyes of the brass. His three-year track record shows a player who can play 150-plus games per season, provide speed and power, and anchor the infield defensively. If the torn labrum was the reason for his 2025 struggles, and the surgery fixes the issue, the Yankees could be getting back a significantly improved version of the player they thought they had. That might be worth waiting for, as detailed in our previous coverage of Volpe’s road to recovery.