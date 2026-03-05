If you aren’t paying attention to what’s happening in Florida right now, you’re missing the actual heartbeat of this franchise. Forget the high-priced veterans for a second. The MLB Spring Breakout is back from March 19-22, and the New York Yankees are about to unload a talented contingent of players who represent the future of the organization.

The Tower of Power and the Triple-Digit Demon

Greg Joyce of The New York Post revealed the Yankees’ roster for the event, and it has several future stars:

Yankees roster for the spring breakout game on March 21, obviously subject to change pic.twitter.com/ywGBknWSyZ — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 5, 2026

Spencer Jones is the name on everyone’s lips, and for good reason. The man is a physical anomaly who just finished a 2025 season where he mashed 35 home runs and swiped 29 bags between Double-A and Triple-A. He’s already hitting over .300 this spring with a 1.477 OPS before Thursday’s games. People say he’s blocked by the big-league outfield, but talent like this doesn’t stay blocked for long. He is a ticking time bomb of pure athleticism.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Then you have Carlos Lagrange, a 6-foot-7 monster who is redefining what “heat” means. He recently touched 102.6 mph in a live session and actually sat down Aaron Judge on three pitches in an early-camp live BP battle. That isn’t a fluke; it’s a warning. Watching him face the Atlanta Braves prospects on Saturday, March 21, at 6:35 pm ET is going to be a religious experience for radar gun enthusiasts.

Rookies With Ice In Their Veins

George Lombard Jr. just proved his potential by taking Garrett Crochet deep on a nationally televised stage this week. It was a statement. He’s the organization’s top-ranked prospect for a reason, showing a defensive polish at shortstop that scouts claim is nearly big-league ready. His 2025 was a bit of a roller coaster, but the kid is clearly finding his rhythm at the right time.

Don’t sleep on the new blood either. Dax Kilby, the 2025 first-rounder, is already turning heads with an elite 60-grade hit tool and a swing that looks like it was carved out of silk. He rarely chases. He might not have the raw “look at me” power of Jones, but he’s the kind of high-IQ ballplayer who wins pennants.

Jul 1, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Newnan High School infielder Dax Kilby during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A Pitching Factory in the Works

The depth the Yankees are bringing to this event is staggering. Ben Hess and Thatcher Hurd provide a level of polish that makes you wonder how soon they’ll be wearing Pinstripes in the Bronx. We are also going to see Elmer Rodriguez’s poise and the electric arms of Henry Lalane and Eric Reyzelman. This isn’t just a showcase; it’s a hostile takeover of the prospect rankings.

The Braves are bringing a solid squad, but they might not be ready for the sheer velocity the Yankees are about to deploy. Between Lagrange’s triple-digit heaters and Brock Selvidge’s left-handed deception, the Atlanta kids are in for a long evening. This game is the bridge between the “next big thing” and actual stardom.