Yankees announce new coaching staff for the 2024 season

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With the Yankees making some changes in their personnel group, the team finally announced their official coaching staff for the 2024 season. The most notable hires of the winter came in the form of adding new hitting coach James Rowson, who spent time in the organization in player development for two seperate stints, and the hiring of bench coach Brad Ausmus, who had a strong MLB career as a defensive-minded catcher. The Yankees made some changes to their assistant coaching roles, including the hiring of Pat Roessler, who was the hitting coach for the team back in 2009, as he’ll work alongside Casey Dykes as an assistant hitting coach.

The Yankees have a revamped coaching staff that they hope stays in place for the season, as they look to avoid another mid-season firing such as in the case of Dillon Lawson.

Familiar Faces Join the Yankees’ 2024 Coaching Staff

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, and general manager Brian Cashman talk during the team workout on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the Bronx. Yankees Workout

James Rowson and Pat Roessler were both in the organization in previous stints with the organization, and the Yankees hope that they can better communicate with the players. Communication was a focal point of their hiring process, focusing on adding coaches who could better relate to the players on the roster and get different points across in ways that they felt Dillon Lawson could not. Sean Casey was supposed to fill that role, but it’s unclear whether his addition made a notable impact given that the team’s OPS didn’t change much after his hiring.

Brad Ausmus will be Aaron Boone’s new right-hand man in the dugout following the departure of Carlos Mendoza, who was a capable enforcer who could also manage in a pinch. With how often Boone gets animated and thrown out, having a strong bench coach will be important for making in-game decisions and keeping the team involved. Historically speaking, bench coaches have always been responsible for fostering strong relationships with players, and Ausmus’ experience as a manager and player could help him.

We also see the expected return of Matt Blake, who has been highly regarded by the industry and has helped the Yankees boast one of the best ERAs in the sport since his hiring. Their pitching group finished in the top 10 in ERA despite a subpar rotation and myriad of injuries, and they’ve ranked towards the top of the league in pitch quality metrics such as Stuff+ as well.

Feb 18, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake (77) during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Other familiar faces include Luis Rojas, who is spending his third year with the team and returned after the Yankees offered him a contract this past winter. They seemed to really like his presence as their third base coach, and he’ll be reprised in that role in 2024, also serving as their outfield coach. Travis Chapman also remains as the first base and infield coach for 2024, with Mike Harkey, Casey Dikes, Desi Druschel, and Tanner Swanson all returning in the same roles as they had last season.

This season will prove critical for the Bronx Bombers as they look to wash away the bitter taste of an 82-80 season, as additions like Juan Soto hope to supercharge a dormant offense. Aaron Boone will enter his seventh year as manager of the New York Yankees, and this time he hopes to claim his first World Series title as the team’s manager. The team has a club option on him at the end of this season, but barring a disaster, it seems that he’ll stick around for 2025.

It’s a coaching staff with some bright young minds and grizzled veterans with experience both as players and coaches, and hopefully, they can help guide the players to the promised land.