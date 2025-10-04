Yankees announce ALDS roster with 2 veteran arms and one outfielder missing

The New York Yankees’ postseason push shifts north of the border on Saturday, where the spotlight will shine on right-hander Luis Gil. After an off day, the Yankees will square off with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, with first pitch set for 4:08 p.m. ET. This isn’t just another game—it’s the moment when decisions made behind the scenes start to define October.

A Bold Call: Gil to the Mound

The Yankees made headlines Friday by announcing Luis Gil as their Game 1 starter. It’s a move that blends both risk and reward. Gil, crowned the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, wasn’t even on the Yankees’ Wild Card roster just a week ago and his iffy peripherals are concerning. Now, he’s being handed the ball to set the tone for the Division Series.

The 27-year-old right-hander carries the volatility typical of a young pitcher still finding his rhythm at the highest level, especially after a troublesome lat injury in the spring. Choosing Gil signals the Yankees’ belief in his ability to rise to the moment—a gamble, perhaps, but one that could pay off in spectacular fashion.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Toronto, meanwhile, turns to a seasoned arm in Kevin Gausman. The veteran has postseason experience and the ability to silence bats with both power and finesse. It’s a classic contrast: the established ace versus the rookie with something to prove. Think of it as a chess match where one side brings decades of experience while the other relies on bold, unpredictable moves.

Roster Decisions Set the Stage

Both clubs announced their ALDS rosters on Saturday, and the differences were telling. The Blue Jays enter without three familiar names: Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, and the still-recovering Bo Bichette. That leaves Toronto leaning heavily on its younger core, a lineup that will need to step up in Bichette’s absence.

For the Yankees, the adjustments were more strategic than injury-driven. The two notable omissions are relievers Ryan Yarbrough and Mark Leiter Jr. By adding Gil, the Yankees opted to leave Leiter off the roster. Leiter’s swing-and-miss ability has always intrigued, but inconsistency and shaky command made him expendable in a high-stakes series. His 4.84 ERA across the regular season underscored that concern.

Yarbrough, a versatile lefty capable of handling bulk innings, was also left behind despite posting a serviceable 4.36 ERA. His exclusion signals New York’s preference for more power arms and defined bullpen roles rather than a hybrid innings-eater.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Depth and Flexibility in the Bullpen

Aaron Boone still carries plenty of options out of the bullpen. Will Warren offers multi-inning insurance if a starter falters, while a stable of talented but inconsistent relievers—David Bednar, Camilo Doval, Luke Weaver, Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill, and Fernando Cruz—gives the Yankees flexibility in late-game scenarios. It’s a mix of firepower and matchup versatility.

Position-player wise, the Yankees stayed steady, sticking with the group that dispatched the Red Sox in the Wild Card round. That means no spot for Austin Slater, but continuity and familiarity may prove more valuable in a short series where chemistry often matters as much as talent.

A Defining Moment for Luis Gil

All eyes, though, circle back to Gil. The Dominican right-hander has already captured the Bronx faithful with his flashes of brilliance, but postseason baseball is a different beast. On the road, under the lights, against a division rival, Gil has the chance to elevate his reputation from inconsistent star to October hero.

It’s a daunting challenge, but the Yankees wouldn’t have made this call if they didn’t believe Gil could handle it. The trust placed in him mirrors the organization’s broader confidence that their mix of youth, health, and bullpen depth can push them deeper into October.

For fans, Saturday’s matchup carries all the drama you want in postseason baseball: a rookie star facing a veteran ace, two franchises with playoff history, and roster gambles that could tilt the series one way or the other. It’s the kind of moment that doesn’t just define games—it defines careers.