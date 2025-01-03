Yankees bring back fan favorite infielder on MiLB free agent deal

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have signed infielder Andrew Velazquez to a Minor League free-agent deal with an invite to Spring Training according to Jack Curry of YES Network. A New York native, he played for the Yankees in 2021, hitting his first career home run and winning over the fanbase as someone raised in the Bronx as a diehard fan of the team. While the Yankees will likely not have him at the top of their infield depth chart, the 30-year-old veteran provides more depth at the upper levels of the Minor Leagues, which is important after dealing Caleb Durbin to the Brewers.

Last season, Andrew Velazquez played with the Atlanta Braves at the Triple-A level, hitting 16 home runs in 118 games with a 78 wRC+.

The Yankees are reuniting with Andrew Velazquez, who served as a sparkplug during their 13-game winning streak in 2021 that helped them just barely make the postseason. The switch-hitting shortstop hasn’t had much success with his bat at the big-league level, but is known more for his glove and speed, which can be valuable in a bench role especially if the team is able to find a capable everyday starter at either 3B or 2B.

It’s not a deal that gives Velazquez a spot on the team’s 40-man roster however, so he’ll have to try and really impress the team in Spring Training to potentially be considered for a bench role. After dealing away Caleb Durbin, the infield depth chart in Triple-A grew much thinner, as Oswald Peraza is out of MiLB options and cannot be stashed away in Triple-A in case of injury without placing him on waivers.

After a flurry of moves in December, January has been much more quiet for the Yankees, with most of their needs covered in the lineup and pitching staff. The team needs to add a 2B or 3B if they want to have a complete roster, preferably one with a high OBP as the team lacks a reliable option at the top of their lineup. A left-handed reliever could also be on their radar, as the Yankees don’t have a left-handed bullpen option on their 40-man roster at the moment.

They’ve been linked to Tim Hill and Andrew Chafin, who are both entering their age-35 seasons and would give Aaron Boone an option who can neutralize lefties and hold their own against righties. A trade of Marcus Stroman is also likely near the top of their priority list as the right-hander is set to make $18.3 million in 2025 and currently doesn’t have a spot in the rotation.