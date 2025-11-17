Kyle Tucker is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating free agents on the market, and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both the New York Yankees and New York Mets fall somewhere on the spectrum of possible — but complicated — fits.

Tucker is coming off another strong offensive season (a down one by his own standards) and is expected to command a massive contract in the neighborhood of 10 years and roughly $350+ million, a price tag worthy of one of the premier left-handed bats in the sport. The question for both New York clubs is simple: do the strengths outweigh the long-term concerns?

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Kyle Tucker’s offensive upside is undeniable

Tucker’s bat remains the primary selling point. The 28-year-old hit .266/.377/.464 this past season, racking up 22 homers, 73 RBIs, and a 136 wRC+. He struck out at a manageable 14.7 percent clip, walked 14.6 percent of the time, and continued to show why he’s regarded as one of the most polished left-handed hitters in baseball.

Those numbers are exactly why he’ll have a long list of suitors. Teams looking to add impact without sacrificing plate discipline or versatility are going to chase Tucker, even if his price drifts into the upper tier of the winter market.

Why the Yankees could be a natural landing spot

If the Yankees decide to get bold, Tucker fits their lineup almost too easily. Left field has been a carousel of uncertainty for several seasons (despite Bellinger stabalizing things last year), and Tucker would immediately reinforce the spot with elite offensive upside and a skill set that plays perfectly at Yankee Stadium.

The concern, of course, is his declining defensive metrics. Tucker posted negative defensive runs saved and a dip in outs above average this past year, and most scouts believe right field is his long-term home.

For the Yankees, that’s an issue with Aaron Judge there. They’re not asking Tucker to be a premium defender; they’re asking him to be a top-of-the-order force who lengthens the lineup and gives them another threat behind/or in front of Aaron Judge.

But the Yankees also have priorities, and right now Cody Bellinger sits at the top of their list. Bellinger will cost less than Tucker and gives them center field coverage, first base insurance, and left-handed power with defensive value. That calculus may push the Yankees away from a full-scale Tucker pursuit unless the market shifts.

The Mets are a trickier fit

Heyman made it clear that the Mets might not be the most obvious match. “You hear speculation about the New York teams, but I don’t see that,” he said on MLB Network. “The New York teams have pretty good right fielders, right? They have Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. So I’m not seeing that.”

For the Mets, the question is more about positioning. Tucker simply isn’t going to play right field with Soto there, and shifting Tucker to left would crowd the depth chart without addressing their primary needs. The Mets’ biggest questions sit at first base, third base, and in the rotation, not in a corner outfield spot that’s already serviceable.

If they go star-hunting, it’s far more likely they push to trade for a frontline starter like Tarik Skubal or take a swing at another big arm in free agency.

Tucker’s market will be aggressive — but selective

Heyman listed the Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, and Blue Jays as the most logical fits, all teams that have clear openings and the payroll room to accommodate him. Toronto, after all, is trying to bounce back from a World Series defeat. Philadelphia could use another power threat. And the Dodgers never hesitate when elite talent becomes available.

The Yankees remain a dark-horse option if Bellinger’s negotiations stall or if they pivot from their current priorities. Tucker’s bat would unquestionably help them. His defense and price tag are the sticking points. For the Mets, the roster geometry complicates things more than the money.

A premium talent with a premium cost

Kyle Tucker will get paid handsomely because players with his offensive track record simply don’t hit the market often. Whether the Yankees or Mets jump into the bidding is still uncertain, but both clubs land somewhere near the conversation — even if only on the fringes.

If the Yankees miss out on Bellinger, Tucker becomes an intriguing Plan B. If the Mets shift their offseason priorities, he becomes a luxury option rather than a necessity.

The talent is obvious. The fit is where the debate begins.

