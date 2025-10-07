Yankees among teams interested in Japanese star slugger

According to Nikkan Sports, the Yankees are among teams including the Phillies, Mets, and Mariners who are interested in Munetaka Murakami.

He’s hit 22 home runs with a 1.043 OPS in 56 games so far and is eligible to be posted this winter since he’s a free agent.

New York could be in the market for a first baseman with Paul Goldschmidt hitting the market after this year.

The Yankees do have Ben Rice to play first base, but they could acquire Murakami to have more depth and a DH option knowing Giancarlo Stanton’s injury history.

Munetaka Murakami Could Be the Yankees’ Next 1B

The Yankees have money to spend this winter, and it could come in the form of an international talent in Munetaka Murakami.

Some have real concerns about his ability to make contact, which has to do with increasing strikeout and whiff rates over the years.

His contact rates are near or at the bottom of the league in each of the last three seasons, which could be disastrous if he faces better pitching in MLB.

Ben Rice posted a 133 wRC+ with 26 HRs this season, creating a situation where the team may not even need a first baseman.

Both the Mets and Mariners will see their starting first baseman hit the market while the Phillies will have Kyle Schwarber, their DH, hit free agency as well.

Those teams might be more inclined to add a 1B/DH type to their roster than the Yankees would.

Murakami himself has stated the West Coast and Yankees as ideal destinations, but things could change now that he’s less desired than he was in 2022.

He’s more of a project hitter than a surefire star, and that could keep the Yankees from pushing their chips in for his services.