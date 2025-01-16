Yankees already targeting star international slugger as long-term first baseman

The New York Yankees moved on from Anthony Rizzo after another disappointing season from the first baseman and decided to bring in veteran Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal to play the position. After 2025, unless Ben Rice takes a sizable step forward, the Bombers will, again, have an opening at the cold corner.

Among the available options next winter is Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami. He has already made his intention to come to MLB public, and the Yankees, as always, will try to lure him.

The problem for the Yanks is that the West Coast has become a mecca for Asian imports. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ha-Seong Kim, Hyeseong Kim, Lee Jung-Hoo, and others have all signed with teams closer to Japan and Korea, and there is a high probability that Roki Sasaki will do the same.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees are aware of the situation, but they are targeting the slugger nonetheless. They have been able to bring in top Asian talent in the past and won’t give up now.

They know that they might have to get creative in order to get something done, though.

“You’ve got to come up with another creative way to make yourself more attractive,” Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay said on his ESPN show Tuesday, per NJ.com. “You just do. (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto turned you down (for Los Angeles Dodgers).” Now, (Roki) Sasaki turned you down.”

“Now, the slugging first baseman Murakami is going to be a free agent at the end of this year. I know the Yankees would love to have him. That’s why they don’t want to sign a long-term deal for a first baseman. Are they going to be able to get him, or is he going to end up on the West Coast?” Kay explained.

The Yankees would love to have Murakami

It might be frustrating for Yankees fans, but it’s hard to blame these players for choosing to be closer to home. In the vast majority of cases, they also commit to competitive squads like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the past, however, it was easier for the Yankees to sign the Hideki Matsuis, Hiroki Kurodas and Masahiro Tanakas of the world. They need to find a way to return to those days.

Murakami would certainly provide solutions for the Yanks. He has a 56-homer season in his NPB resume in 2022 and sent 33 balls into the stands last year with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

His .851 OPS in 2024 and .945 career mark in Japan make him a certified star, and he will turn 25 in February. He has the track record, yet he is very, very young.

The Yankees haven’t enjoyed a good, promising, and young first baseman in quite a while. Murakami won’t be cheap, but he might be worth the investment for a team in need of a young slugger.