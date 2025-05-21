Yankees All-Star reliever is officially back to top form

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There’s nothing quite like hope crashing into hard reality on Opening Day. It hurts—especially when you’re watching a prized new addition implode.

That was the unsettling scene New York Yankees fans faced with Devin Williams, once hailed as a game-changing acquisition.

By late April, the only thing changing was fan patience. His ERA ballooned to 11.25 as of April 25, and the boos at Yankee Stadium echoed louder than any fastball he could muster.

He wasn’t just bad—he looked lost. Over just eight innings, Williams allowed ten earned runs and walked seven batters. Even more concerning, he couldn’t consistently find the strike zone.

And when he did, hitters made him pay. It felt like watching a maestro forget how to conduct.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Talent doesn’t disappear, it just needs direction

There’s a saying in baseball: trust the process. But it’s hard when the process looks like chaos. Fans begged the team to cut ties. Trade him. Bench him. Anything. But the Yankees didn’t flinch.

They knew that Williams’ track record—an All-Star closer in Milwaukee, one of baseball’s nastiest changeups—wasn’t a fluke.

He just needed time, and perhaps a little space to breathe. Pitchers go through slumps. Even great ones. And Williams’ slump just happened to come on the biggest stage in the sport.

He wasn’t injured. He wasn’t mailing it in. He was adjusting—learning how to pitch in pinstripes, in a market where every outing is magnified.

Devin Williams’ stunning turnaround begins

Something clicked. It wasn’t overnight, but slowly, outing by outing, Williams began to resemble the pitcher Yankees fans dreamed of.

Over his last 10 games, he’s surrendered just three earned runs—all in one appearance. Nine of those outings? Scoreless.

That’s not a fluke. That’s dominance returning. Four walks, 14 strikeouts, a 3.00 ERA over that stretch—and an ERA drop from 11.25 to 6.88. That kind of rebound doesn’t just happen unless the skill was always there.

Devin Williams has put up a zero in his last six appearances. He hasn't allowed a run in nine of his last ten outings.



Williams lowered his ERA on the season from 11.25 to 6.88 in that 10-game span… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 21, 2025

Opponents have managed a paltry .107 batting average against him in this run. His stuff has bite again. The whiffs are back. He’s not nibbling—he’s attacking.

Back like he never left: Williams becomes the weapon New York needs

In baseball, confidence is everything. For Williams, every clean inning adds another brick back to the wall he spent years building in Milwaukee.

Now, he’s not just surviving—he’s suffocating hitters. A .385 OPS against over his last ten games tells the story better than any quote could.

This is the Devin Williams Yankees fans were promised when Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin were shipped off in the trade.

It’s like watching a sculptor finally chisel away the mess to reveal the masterpiece beneath. The mechanics are sharper, his command more deliberate, and the swagger—well, that’s unmistakably back.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees never panicked, and why it paid off

In an era of instant reactions and daily overreactions, the Yankees held their ground. They believed in Devin Williams. They gave him the leash—and he didn’t hang himself.

It helped that they temporarily removed him from the closer role. Will he eventually reclaim what’s his? Only time will tell. For now, the Yanks’ bullpen is clicking as it is.

He’s reeling in hitters with that infamous “Airbender” changeup and revitalized velocity.

It’s the baseball equivalent of a winter frost finally giving way to spring. Painful at first. But now, full of promise.

If he stays on this path, Williams isn’t just going to be another reliever. He’ll be a cornerstone of a Yankees bullpen that might just carry them deep into October.

