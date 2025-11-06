The New York Yankees made a quiet but interesting move on Thursday afternoon, adding right-handed reliever Kervin Castro to their 40-man roster. It’s not the type of transaction that turns heads in November, but it says a lot about how the Yankees view Castro’s potential.

Instead of letting him test minor-league free agency, they decided he was worth protecting — and looking at his 2025 numbers, that decision makes sense.

After missing the entire 2024 season following Tommy John surgery, Castro came back looking like a new pitcher. In 35 Triple-A appearances this year, he posted a 1.53 ERA with a 27.4% strikeout rate, collecting five wins and four saves. That level of consistency, especially coming off a lost season, turned heads within the organization.

A long road back for a once-promising arm

Castro’s career hasn’t been a straight line. He broke into the majors with promise, tossing 13 scoreless innings to start his career before struggling to maintain his form and bouncing between a few teams. Injuries stalled his development, and at times it seemed like he might never find stable footing again.

But the Yankees saw something that made them believe he was worth another chance. Whether it’s his ability to generate swings and misses or the way he commands his fastball-slider mix, there’s clear upside here. For a bullpen that’s seen its fair share of turnover, adding a live arm like Castro’s into the depth mix could pay dividends.

Why the Yankees are betting on upside

At 26 years old, Castro is still young enough to reestablish himself as a legitimate bullpen piece. His ability to miss bats gives him a foundation to build on, and the Yankees are no strangers to developing relievers who’ve been overlooked elsewhere. They’ve done it before — unearthing arms from the minors or waiver wire and turning them into valuable contributors.

Castro’s 2025 numbers aren’t just impressive; they’re indicative of a pitcher who’s starting to figure out who he is post-surgery. The command looked sharper, the confidence returned, and he seemed more comfortable attacking hitters in high-leverage situations. If he can carry that progress into spring training, he’ll have a legitimate shot at earning a bullpen role next season.

A small move that could have big implications

Protecting Castro may not make headlines, but these are the kinds of calculated roster decisions that good organizations make. The Yankees know how hard it is to find reliable, affordable relief pitching, and Castro’s rebound year gave them every reason to believe he might be part of the solution.

If his arm stays healthy and the strikeout numbers hold up, he could become one of those unexpected bullpen weapons that quietly stabilizes the back end of games. The Yankees don’t make many sentimental moves — they make pragmatic ones. And keeping Kervin Castro around feels like one that just might pay off down the line.