The New York Yankees are always on the lookout for cheap starting pitching depth, like just about every other team in the league. Few of them, however, have as much success as the Bombers when it comes to elevating a pitcher’s floor and ceiling through player development and coaching.

On Friday, the Yankees made a very interesting low-risk signing, adding a talented arm to the roster on a minor league deal. There’s a caveat, though.

“The Yankees have signed RHP Luis Garcia to a Minor League contract. Garcia pitched to a 3.60 ERA in his career with the Astros and won a World Series with them in 2022,” Fireside Yankees reported on X on Friday morning.

The Yankees have signed RHP Luis Garcia to a Minor League contract.



Garcia pitched to a 3.60 ERA in his career with the Astros and won a World Series with them in 2022. pic.twitter.com/5Bv8d2BH4t — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 27, 2026

Another Long Rehab Ahead For The New Yankees Righty

Garcia is currently not available to pitch and won’t be for the entire 2026 campaign. He elected free agency in November after going unclaimed on waivers following the Astros designating him for assignment. He made just a couple of starts in 2025 after returning from Tommy John surgery, but unfortunately, he blew out his elbow again and underwent the major procedure again in early October.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Yankees are not in a rush, though, and are willing to be patient with a pitcher who has shown he can be more than just a fringe arm when healthy. There are multiple precedents of pitchers surviving two Tommy John surgeries and having their careers back at some point after a long rehab.

Helping matters for the Yankees is that Garcia is still young at 29 years old. There is no reason why he can’t be a contributor at some point in 2027, probably around midseason if all goes well. He will have a long, grueling rehab ahead of him, though, which can be extra tough for him given the fact that he already had one.

A Solid Depth Arm For 2027

In the two starts he had with Houston prior to re-injuring his elbow, Garcia was actually quite solid, posting a 3.52 ERA with a 2.13 expected ERA (xERA) in 7.2 innings.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

He has a career 3.60 ERA with a 3.82 FIP in 359.2 innings, and has postseason experience, too. This is the kind of low-risk move that could pay dividends in a year or a year and a half. It sounds far, sure, but smart organizations plan ahead.

Garcia has performed like a mid-rotation starter in some stacked Astros teams in recent years. He knows what it’s like to compete for a roster spot and for a place in a rotation. If he reaches full health again and is able to regain most of his velocity, stuff, and command, next year’s Yankees will have another depth option for their pitching staff.