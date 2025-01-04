Yankees add defensive insurance policy to already thin infield

Credit: Mike Lang / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yankees made a low-risk move on Friday, signing Andrew Velazquez to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. While this signing may not grab headlines, it does provide the Yankees with added infield depth, particularly on the defensive side. Velazquez, a Bronx native, brings versatility to the table, capable of playing multiple positions across the infield and outfield, which could prove valuable in case of injuries.

Velazquez’s Struggles at the Plate

Offensively, Velazquez has struggled to establish himself at the major league level. In 2023, he appeared in 54 games for the Los Angeles Angels, slashing .173/.264/.284 with two home runs and three RBIs. Those numbers highlight his limitations as a hitter, and it’s clear that his bat isn’t what keeps him in the conversation.

Last season in Triple-A with the Braves organization, Velazquez showed slightly better results. Over 99 games, he slashed .242/.298/.394 with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs. While the 78 wRC+ he posted in Triple-A indicates below-average offensive production, the power numbers show he can occasionally contribute with the bat. Still, Velazquez is unlikely to make an impact at the plate in the majors.

Defensive Versatility

What makes Velazquez intriguing is his defensive versatility. He has experience at second base, third base, shortstop, and all three outfield positions. While he’s played the most innings at shortstop, where he’s considered an average defender, his ability to shift around the diamond offers flexibility for a team looking to reinforce its depth.

Velazquez’s athleticism allows him to provide competent defense wherever he’s placed, which makes him a reliable insurance policy for the Yankees. If the team faces a rash of injuries, Velazquez’s ability to fill multiple roles could be an asset, even if his offensive contributions are limited.

Realistic Expectations

Despite his versatility, it’s unlikely that Velazquez will see any playing time for the Yankees in 2025. The roster already features multiple infield options, and barring a slew of injuries, Velazquez will likely spend most of the season in Triple-A. His signing is more about bolstering organizational depth and ensuring that the Yankees have contingency plans in place should injuries arise.

Velazquez’s role will primarily be to provide defensive stability in the minors while being ready to step in if the Yankees need emergency support. While his chances of making an impact at the major league level are slim, his ability to play almost anywhere on the field gives the Yankees an experienced and versatile option to call upon if the need arises.