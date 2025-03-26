Yankees ‘actively’ looking to made an offensive upgrade

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are set to open the season with some exciting young talent in key positions. Oswaldo Cabrera is holding down third base, Jasson Domínguez is patrolling left field, and Austin Wells is not only the starting catcher but also expected to lead off on most nights.

These are three highly skilled players, and the latter two, in particular, have the potential to be real difference-makers.

There’s a catch, though—one big enough to have Brian Cashman burning through his phone bill. All three struggle against left-handed pitching, and that’s a problem the Yankees can’t afford to ignore.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A Glaring Weakness vs. Southpaws

Looking at the numbers, it’s clear why the Yankees are searching for reinforcements. Cabrera, a switch-hitter, managed just a 32 wRC+ against lefties last year, compared to a respectable 107 mark against righties. Wells wasn’t much better, posting a .526 OPS against southpaws while looking far more comfortable against righties with a .761 OPS. Domínguez, still developing in the minors last season, had an even more dramatic split—slugging just .510 against left-handers compared to a robust .922 against righties.

Individually, those numbers might just be a developmental concern. Collectively, they present a serious lineup imbalance. Against right-handed pitching, the Yankees look like a well-oiled machine. Against lefties, though? That’s where things get dicey.

They might have some internal solutions to somewhat alleviate this (JC Escarra, Pablo Reyes, Everson Pereira come to mind), but it might not be enough.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yankees Searching for Answers

Robert Murray, a trusted MLB insider, recently reported that “Brian Cashman and the Yankees are working the phones. Sources tell me the Yankees are making phone calls, trying to upgrade their offense, specifically looking for a right-handed hitter.”

The goal is clear: find someone who can hammer lefties and provide a safety net for the team’s young core. Ideally, this would be a player who could share time at third with Cabrera or in left field with Domínguez. Even a right-handed hitter capable of stepping in at first base against lefties—where Ben Rice, another lefty, is expected to play—would be a welcome addition.

The Right-Handed Bat They Desperately Need

A lineup can’t be a one-trick pony, and right now, the Yankees are built to dominate right-handed pitchers but could struggle mightily against southpaws. The search for a right-handed hitter who can punish lefties isn’t just a luxury—it’s a necessity. Cashman knows it, and he’s actively working to solve the issue before it becomes a season-long headache.