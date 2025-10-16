Yankees ace might return shortly after 2026 Opening Day

The New York Yankees spent the entire 2025 campaign without their ace. Gerrit Cole’s elbow injury in the spring sent shockwaves through the Bronx, and when news broke that he would undergo Tommy John surgery, it felt like a season-defining gut punch. But now, several months later, the tone around the team has changed — from panic to cautious optimism.

A Controlled Comeback for the Yankees’ Ace

Cole’s surgery included the insertion of an internal brace, a modern addition to the classic Tommy John procedure that can reduce recovery time and add stability to the repaired ligament. The right-hander, ever the perfectionist, immediately set his eyes on a 14-month rehab — and so far, that target is right on track.

He began a light throwing program in August and, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, will continue to ramp up carefully throughout the offseason. The plan is deliberate but hopeful: Cole won’t be ready for Opening Day 2026, but the expectation is that he won’t lag far behind.

Gerrit Cole could face live hitters in Spring Training and things are going well with his progress.



Boone ruled out an Opening Day activation off the IL, but the hope is he won't take too long after then.



Clarke Schmidt is more of a second-half return target. pic.twitter.com/BdepiwBmOv — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) October 16, 2025

In fact, May has emerged as the realistic goal. That timeline would place his return almost exactly 14 months post-surgery — the low end of the typical 14–16 month window for a full Tommy John recovery. If all goes according to plan, the Yankees could see their ace back on the mound before summer even begins.

The Significance of the Internal Brace

What’s giving the Yankees extra confidence is that internal brace. It acts like a seatbelt for the newly repaired ligament — extra protection that allows a pitcher to safely progress faster without compromising long-term stability.

The Yankees’ medical staff, along with Cole’s personal trainers, have emphasized this as a key reason for optimism. The ace could even face live hitters during Spring Training, a crucial step that would signal his readiness to begin building up innings.

The only hurdle from there would be stamina. Returning to a starter’s workload is a gradual process, but once Cole clears that final step, there won’t be many barriers left between him and his rightful spot atop the Yankees’ rotation.

For a team that stumbled through stretches of 2025 without him (particularly in the postseason), his return could feel like the midseason blockbuster acquisition they never had to trade for. It’s the baseball version of finding your engine’s missing cylinder — suddenly, everything runs smoother.

A Rotation in Transition

Cole’s recovery, however, isn’t the only storyline shaping the Yankees’ pitching plans. Right-hander Clarke Schmidt underwent elbow reconstruction surgery during the summer and is unlikely to return until the second half of 2026. That means the Yankees are managing not one, but two long-term recoveries among their starting arms.

To complicate things further, Carlos Rodón recently joined the list of question marks. The lefty had surgery to remove a bone spur in his elbow this week and is expected to miss at least the first few weeks of next season. His absence, while shorter-term, underscores just how precarious the Yankees’ rotation depth could be in the early months of 2026.

Still, the organization has reason to believe the worst is behind them. Cole’s methodical progress represents not just hope, but a roadmap. His return would instantly reshape the Yankees’ season outlook, giving them the ace-caliber dominance they sorely missed for much of 2025.

The Light at the End of the Tunnel

Injuries have a way of testing even the steadiest teams, and for much of this year, the Yankees have been forced to adjust on the fly. Yet through every update and setback, Gerrit Cole has remained a symbol of focus and resilience — the quiet constant in a season of noise.

If his recovery stays on schedule, his 2026 debut could come just as the weather warms, when baseball starts to feel alive again. And when that moment arrives, Yankee Stadium won’t just be welcoming back its ace — it’ll be reclaiming its heartbeat.