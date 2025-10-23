Yankees ace earns prestigious defensive honor

When the New York Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal, they knew they were getting more than an ace. They were getting an athlete — a pitcher who treats defense like an art form. This week, that artistry was recognized once again.

Fried Honored as Baseball’s Top Defensive Pitcher

On Thursday, the Yankees announced that Fried won the Sports Info Solutions (SIS) Fielding Bible Award, given to the top defensive player at each position. It’s not an honor built solely on numbers, but on a blend of statistical analysis, scouting observations, and pure baseball instinct. The voters — a panel of 10 to 15 analysts, writers, and data-driven observers — chose Fried as the best fielding pitcher in the game.

Congratulations to Max Fried on winning the @SportsInfo_SIS Fielding Bible Award! The honor recognizes Max as the top defensive pitcher in baseball ? pic.twitter.com/03mnGwuXLO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 23, 2025

It’s the second Fielding Bible Award of Fried’s career, the first coming back in 2020 when he was still anchoring the Braves’ rotation. Five years later, he’s doing it again, but now in pinstripes, showing that elite defense travels just as well as a good fastball.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Familiar Excellence on Display

Fried didn’t just win the award — he dominated the defensive leaderboard. According to SIS analyst Mark Simon, the left-hander led all pitchers in 2025 with 10 Defensive Runs Saved, the most by any pitcher since Dallas Keuchel recorded 12 in 2021. Fried’s defensive impact came from everywhere: he had 4 Runs Saved by converting batted balls into outs and another 4 Runs Saved by shutting down the running game. His seven combined pickoffs and pitcher-caught stealings ranked second in baseball. Add in a league-leading 39 assists, and it’s clear Fried’s glove was as sharp as his curveball.

Why Fried’s Defense Matters for the Yankees

Those numbers underline why the Yankees were so eager to make Fried their long-term rotation anchor. While his strikeouts and ERA will always grab headlines, his ability to field his position gives New York an edge that doesn’t show up on highlight reels. In a sport where games can turn on a slow roller or a perfectly timed pickoff, Fried’s defensive skill can be the difference between winning and losing.

It also marks a bit of history for the Yankees. Fried becomes the first Yankee to take home a Fielding Bible Award since Jose Trevino did so in 2022. For a franchise built on tradition, adding another defensive star to the mix fits right in with their emphasis on complete players.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Around the League and Fried’s Lasting Impact

Elsewhere in the results, San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey earned the overall Defensive Player of the Year award, while the Chicago Cubs were named the Defensive Team of the Year. But for the Yankees, Thursday was about Fried — the calm, athletic lefty who continues to prove that defense isn’t just for position players.

Watching Fried field his position is like watching a shortstop. He moves with purpose, reacts on instinct, and handles bunts and choppers as if he’s been doing it his entire life. That smoothness, that quiet control, is what separates good pitchers from great baseball players.

And in 2025, Max Fried showed he’s both.