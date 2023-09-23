Yankees’ Aaron Judge smashes record with 3-HR performance against Arizona

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees unleashed their offensive prowess against the Arizona Diamondbacks, clinching a decisive 7–1 victory on Friday night. The bats were on fire as the team managed to accumulate 12 hits. Furthermore, the Yankees were treated to an exceptional pitching display by their recent acquisition, Luke Weaver, whom they claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Aaron Judge: A Performance for the Ages

Stealing the show was none other than the Yankees’ marquee player, Aaron Judge. In his four plate appearances, Judge delivered a staggering four hits, contributed six RBIs, and blasted three homers. With this achievement, Judge has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Yankee to record two triple-home run games in a single season. This feat underscores his unyielding dominance and consistency on the field.

“It’s incredible,” Judge said after New York’s 7-1 victory. “You see the list of players that have come through here, the retired numbers out there, but I just tried to do my job.”

Despite grappling with a toe injury throughout the season, 31-year-old Judge undeniably remains among baseball’s elite. His season stats are a testament to this: over 100 games, he boasts a .267 average, .401 OBP, 35 home runs, 70 RBIs, an impressive 18.6% walk rate, a .609 slugging rate, and a wRC+ of 172.

While team accolades may elude him this season, Judge is firmly in contention for individual awards. Had he sustained his health, he would undoubtedly have been a frontrunner for the MVP title.

The Yankees’ Road Ahead

As Judge approaches 32 next year, the Yankees have their work cut out for them in the off-season. Their mission? Rebuilding a formidable roster. The focus is clear: forming a balanced team that doesn’t over-depend on seasoned veterans plagued with injury concerns. Yankees’ owner, Hal Steinbrenner, has given his word to Judge, pledging to invest in top-tier talent. Yet, the onus is on the team to refine their scouting and recruitment process for future signings.

With just a week left in the regular season, there’s anticipation about potential front-office reshuffles and strategic revamps. Meanwhile, the spotlight is on ace Gerrit Cole, who’s in the running for the coveted Cy Young award. Concurrently, the Yankees are providing ample opportunities for their prospects to flourish and showcase their talent at the pinnacle of the sport.

For all their challenges, the Yankees have gleaned invaluable insights for the 2024 season. These findings are poised to steer the organization towards a brighter and more promising trajectory.