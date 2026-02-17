The Yankees didn’t exactly go heavy into free agency to make improvements; they’re essentially running back the same roster they had in 2025 with an extra player or two. The only piece they really added to the equation was Ryan Weathers, who they acquired from the Miami Marlins via trade. Free agency was a lot of the same, extending Trent Grisham on the qualifying offer, bringing back Cody Bellinger, and adding a few depth pieces like Paul Blackburn and Ryan Yarbrough.

They lost both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams to the Mets, but the Yankees are excited about the combination of David Bednar and Camilo Doval. On Monday, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Aaron Judge was stressed during free agency like the rest of us; in fact, he made it clear that he was expecting big results.

Judge Expected More Aggressive Moves

“I’m like, ‘Man, we’re the New York Yankees, let’s go out there & get the right people, get the right pieces to go out there & finish this thing off,'” Judge said, per Joyce.

That sentiment captures what many Yankees fans felt throughout the offseason. After losing in the second round of the playoffs, the expectation was that ownership would open the checkbook and make a splash. Instead, the Yankees opted for continuity, banking on the idea that the roster that dominated the regular season in 2025 just needs health and refinement to get over the hump.

Running back the same exact team may not inspire most, but the Yankees had the best offense in baseball in 2025, and that shouldn’t be easily forgotten. The lineup that features Judge, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Ben Rice produced runs at a historic pace. The problem wasn’t scoring. It was pitching depth and bullpen reliability in October.

Young Pitchers Could Be the Difference

Getting back Gerrit Cole and a full season of Cam Schlittler should be hugely beneficial, not to mention a few youngsters like Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange impressing so far this spring.

Rodriguez posted an 11-8 record across 150 innings in 2025 with a 2.58 ERA and 10.56 strikeouts per nine innings. His five-pitch arsenal gives him the versatility to attack hitters multiple ways, and Aaron Boone has already praised his ability to think like a future ace. If Rodriguez can make the jump to Triple-A and force his way onto the roster by mid-season, the Yankees suddenly have rotation depth they didn’t pay for in free agency.

Lagrange offers even more upside. The 6-foot-7 right-hander struck out 176 batters across three levels in 2025 and has touched triple digits this spring. His strikeout rates (12.60 K/9 combined) make him a legitimate starter candidate, but his velocity also profiles as a late-inning weapon if the Yankees need bullpen help. Preston Claiborne, who worked with him in the minors, said it best: “He thinks like an ace. He prepares like an ace.”

These aren’t lottery tickets. These are legitimate prospects who could contribute in 2026 if given the opportunity. The Yankees didn’t go out and sign a proven starter or closer, but they have internal options that might be just as valuable if they develop as expected.

Weathers Adds Versatility Without Breaking the Bank

Ryan Weathers might be the most underrated move of the offseason. The 25-year-old left-hander posted a 3.99 ERA in 2025 and has already hit 98.5 mph in live batting practice this spring. His sweeper held opponents to a .174 batting average last season, giving him a legitimate out pitch to pair with his fastball.

Weathers can start or relieve, which makes him exactly the type of flexible piece the Yankees need. If he stays healthy and pitches 100-120 innings as a swingman, the trade will have been a steal. The Yankees didn’t need to spend $15 million per year on a backend starter when they had internal options and undervalued trade targets like Weathers available.

Continuity Might Be Enough

Judge’s frustration is understandable. When you’re the face of the franchise and you just lost in the playoffs once again, you want ownership to go all-in. But the Yankees’ approach isn’t necessarily wrong. They had the best offense in baseball. They’re getting Cole back. Schlittler will pitch a full season. Rodriguez and Lagrange could provide impact innings without costing prospects or payroll flexibility.

Sometimes the best moves are the ones you don’t make. The Yankees avoided long-term contracts to aging veterans and instead bet on internal development and calculated low-risk additions like Weathers. If the young pitchers rise to the occasion, this offseason will look smarter in hindsight than it does right now.