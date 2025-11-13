Aaron Judge has just been named American League MVP for the 2025 season, going back-to-back as the Yankees’ right fielder won a contested race against catcher Cal Raleigh.

It’s the third time in Judge’s career winning the illustrous award, winning in 2022, 2024, and now 2025 as he’s one of just a few three-time MVPs in the sports history.

The most recent addition to the three MVP club was Shohei Ohtani, who won his third in 2024 and has won his fourth MVP tonight as well.

For the American League the conversation wasn’t about who belonged in the top two, but in what order, as Cal Raleigh broke the catcher HR record (60) and led the Mariners to their first division title since 2001.

Yankees’ Illustrous Three MVP Club Adds Another Legend in Aaron Judge

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge held a massive lead in OPS with a league-leading 1.144 OPS, the fourth year in a row where the Yankees’ captain recored an OPS over 1.000.

Despite being 16-points worse offensively than he was in 2024 when looking at wRC+, Judge was able to put up one of the greatest seasons we have ever seen from a right-hander.

His leads in WAR (10.1 v. 9.1) and wRC+ (204 v. 161) were too much for voters to ignore not just in New York, but across the Baseball Writers Association of America.

For the former first-round pick, he joins Yankees royalty alongside Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, and Joe DiMaggio as they’re all tied for the most MVPs in franchise history (3).

Aaron Judge has cemented himself not just with all-time Yankee greats, but has also created a real argument for being viewed as the greatest right-handed hitter in MLB history.