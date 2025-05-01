Yankees’ Aaron Judge gets major praise from manager after historic April

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has had an unreal start to the 2025 season. It is almost natural for the superstar to have ridiculous offensive starts, and most fans are numb to it.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge continues historic start

The slugger is currently batting .427 while tying for the league lead in home runs with 10 and has driven in a league-leading 32 RBIs. He blasted his 10th home run of the season Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles as part of a 3-hit night.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Yankees manager Aaron Boone described Judge’s start by giving him a unique comparison to a basketball player.

“He’s like a great three-point shooter at the plate right now. It’s remarkable,” said Boone to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I always say we’re running out of superlatives or things to say about it. He’s playing a different game.”

Judge has propelled the Yankees to a strong start

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

There’s no denying that Judge is the best hitter in the sport right now, and if he continues this torrid pace, he will easily win his third AL MVP award. The hope is that his hot start can help carry the Yankees through the American League and potentially go on a deep run again in October.

Despite not having the benefit of Juan Soto hitting in his lineup anymore, Judge has shown time and time again just how skilled of a hitter he is. The Yankees are off to a strong 18-13 start to the year as a result of his impact, and the hope is that he and the team do not slow down anytime soon.