Yankees’ Aaron Judge begging for batting order change

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are gearing up for an exciting spring training, which will include a number of position battles and heated competition for contributing roles on the 2024 roster.

One of the challenges for manager Aaron Boone is situating the lineup for Opening Day in a few weeks, but he will have plenty of time to gather information and build a balanced batting order.

One thing is for sure: DJ LeMahieu will lead off, and Juan Soto will likely bat second. However, superstar slugger Aaron Judge has been arguing with Boone to bat third over the past few years, and he might just get his wish.

The Yankees’ Dynamic Lineup

“That’s been going on for six years now. He might get his wish.”

Last season, Judge enjoyed 357 at-bats in the number two hole, hitting .269/.411/.625, including all 37 homers and 75 RBIs. Soto would theoretically take over the number two spot, and considering he played all 162 games last season, hitting .275/.410/.519, the dynamic duo could produce substantial results. Having a player with a 40+% on-base rate batting ahead of Judge is a luxury, and the Yankees may be able to take early leads, giving their pitching staff plenty of support in the offensive categories.

The Top Half’s Potential

As long as LeMahieu can carry his weight and post a 35% walk rate or better, the top half of the Yankees’ order will be extremely difficult to get through. Not to mention, they boosted their second half of the order significantly this off-season, adding bats like Alex Verdugo and elevating Austin Wells.

Optimizing Efficiency

Boone will have plenty of fun designing the lineup to maximize efficiency, but one thing is for sure, Judge and Soto will be something truly special to watch.