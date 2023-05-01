Yankees’ Aaron Boone speaks out on latest struggles

Mar 28, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on during the fifth inning of the Spring Training game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Unless your imagination is running wild and the New York Yankees are one out away from winning the World Series, you remain stuck on planet Earth with the rest of us. The Bombers have performed dismally over the past two weeks, experiencing considerable difficulty in securing wins as they contend with numerous severe injuries.

Indeed, they have lost their last three games and six of their previous eight, necessitating a few roster shake-ups, most notably the promotion of Jake Bauers to reinforce the outfield.

Regrettably, the Triple-A sensation promptly injured his right knee, making an impressive catch in left field. However, he is expected to return early this week, as MRI scans have ruled out any significant injury.

The Yankees need more offense and they need it now:

In the end, the Yankees’ outfield has performed exceptionally poorly at the plate, and the starting rotation has disintegrated due to injuries plaguing the team. Even the typically dependable Nestor Cortés struggled on Sunday afternoon, yielding seven earned runs and three home runs over 4.2 innings. Cortes’s ERA has soared to 4.91 this season, far surpassing his remarkable 2022 performance, which included a 2.44 ERA.

Many of the Yankees’ injuries have occurred during typical baseball plays, suggesting that they are more common to the sport than mere freak accidents. Giancarlo Stanton sustained his customary lower-body injury earlier in the season, straining a hamstring that will likely sideline him for at least the coming month. Aaron Judge injured his hip while attempting to slide into third base last week but hopes to avoid a brief IL stint.

“We’re deep diving into it as much as we can and feel like we have the best people in charge and in control,” Aaron Boone informed reporters on Thursday night. “Some of the things have been freak incidents, but it’s not due to a lack of commitment to providing the best medical care and keeping players as healthy as possible.” As reported by Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Ultimately, the Yankees’ offense has been the primary factor contributing to their downfall. They currently hold the 26th-best batting average in baseball with a .226 BA and a paltry .299 OBP, ranking equally. They are 24th in OPS at .677 and 11th in total home runs with 34. Considering the team’s heavy reliance on the long ball, their lack of power, particularly in the outfield, is concerning.

“Tough league,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. “Adversity is coming for us. We know it, and we will overcome it. But nobody is going to pity us.”

Collectively, Aaron Hicks, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Franchy Cordero have hit a mere four home runs, an embarrassing statistic given that general manager Brian Cashman favors power-hitting outfielders.

The infield has been significantly more efficient, with Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, and Anthony Rizzo representing three of the only consistently productive offensive players at the outset of the 2023 season.

At present, the Yankees are merely striving to stay afloat until numerous players, including Judge, Harrison Bader, and several starting pitchers, can return from injury.